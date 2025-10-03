WATCH: Novak Djokovic wins fans’ hearts with adorable down-to-earth gesture after Shanghai Masters 1R victory

Serbian legend Novak Djokovic recently shared his heartfelt thoughts on receiving love and support from the Chinese fans while interacting with them after his round-of-64 victory at the 2025 Rolex Shanghai Masters. Before his Shanghai stint, he concluded his US Open journey with a semi-final loss to World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.Novak Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. He has won 100 ATP Tour singles titles, including 24 majors and 40 Masters titles, among others. In the 2025 Shanghai Masters, which is the 14th edition of the outdoor hard court tournament, Djokovic clinched victory in the round of 64 by defeating former World No. 3 Marin Cilic, with a concluding set score of 7-6(2), 6-4.Given their collective age of 79 years and 139 days, Djokovic and Cilic's match became the oldest ATP Masters 1000 main draw face-off, as per the ATP Tour. The Belgrade, Serbia, native has won the Shanghai Masters title in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2018. In a recent his Instagram story, he conveyed his feelings after interacting with his supportive Chinese fans.&quot;🫶🏼🫶🏼&quot; he wrote in his story.Novak Djokovic's story | Source: via @djokernole on InstagramThe crowd, in reverence for the Serbian, was also captured chanting his name, subsequently creating a memorable moment. Djokovic repaid their gesture in kind as he posed in front of them, thanking them for their support, and blew them kisses before he left.In his next match, Djokovic will lock horns with former World No. 45, Yannick Hanfmann.Novak Djokovic reflects on the challenges he faced against Marin CilicNovak Djokovic at the 2025 US Open—Day 13 - Source: GettyNovak Djokovic also expressed his thoughts on his Shanghai Masters match against Marin Cilic, who has won 21 ATP Tour singles titles throughout his career.&quot;I struggled to find my rhythm from the baseline. I [lacked] some matches - my last one was at the US Open - so I got a really tough opener against Marin, who when is feeling the ball, is so dangerous and can beat anybody. He didn’t give me time to breathe, so I think I dug myself out of trouble with good serving, which obviously makes me happy,&quot; he shared via ATP Tour's official site.He continued:&quot;Tonnes of respect for Marin, all he has achieved and who he is as a person. We get along very well off the court, we’ve known each other for some many years. The last time we played was three years ago, so it’s great to see him back playing at this level.&quot;Djokovic's head-to-head record against Cilic stands at 20-2, with the latter winning the only two of their clashes in 2016 and 2018.