Ons Jabeur and her husband Karim Kamoun had an adorable interaction as they indulged in a fun challenge ahead of Wimbledon. The Tunisian joked about letting her husband win the challenge since she is a good wife.

Jabeur, who is currently struggling with form since the last season, has headed into the grass swing with the hopes of turning things around at her strongest surface. The two-time Wimbledon runner-up kicked off the swing at the Rothesay Open where she won her opening round against Camila Osorio and followed it up with a straight-set win against Linda Fruhvirtova.

However, she found herself on the losing side of a topsy-turvy three-setter against Karolina Pliskova, bringing an end to her Nottingham run.

The Tunisian then entered the Ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin, where she started her run with a win against Wang Xinyu in straight sets. She dug deep in the second round as she came back from a set down to oust Linda Noskova. The 29-year-old retired from her match against Coco Gauff after losing the first set due to illness.

As she gears up for Wimbledon, Ons Jabeur took time off from her practice schedule to indulge in a fun challenge against her husband Karim Kamoun which was posted on social media. The couple had to roll a ping pong ball into cups placed at the end of a table. The three cups gave 15, 30, and 40 points, respectively.

The challenge started with Jabeur scoring 15 but Kamoun immediately bounced back to take 40. Jabeur took the lead with a 30, after which Karim scored 40 which led to the Tunisian hilariously trying to distract him by moving his arm or the table. However, to no avail, he scored another 40. The Tunisian did manage to hit 30 in the end but couldn't get the win with a total of 75 against 120.

Jabeur joked in the comments section about how she let her husband win to be a good wife.

"To be a good wife I let Karim Komoun win," Jabeur commented.

Via Ons Jabeur and Wimbledon Instagram.

Ons Jabeur married Karim Kamoun on October 29, 2015 and he has also been the Tunisian's fitness trainer since 2017.

Ons Jabeur will face Moyuka Uchijima in her opening round at Wimbledon

Ons Jabeur (image source: GETTY)

Ons Jabeur will take on Japan's Moyuka Uchijima to kick off her Wimbledon campaign. This will be the first meeting between the two women. The Tunisian's prowess on grass can be seen through her two titles in Berlin and Birmingham.

Seeded 10th at the tournament, Jabeur will look to go a step further from her previous runs in 2022 and 2023 where she fell in the final. In 2022, the Tunisian lost to Elena Rybakina from a set up, whereas, she faced a straight-set defeat to Marketa Vondrousova a year later.

Jabeur is in the top half of the ladies singles draw which is headlined by Iga Swiatek, Marketa Vondrousova, Elena Rybakina, and Jessica Pegula.

