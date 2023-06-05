Ons Jabeur added her touch of flair to the French Open as she celebrated her fourth-round victory by recreating Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic SIUUU celebration.

The seventh seed breezed through her opponent Bernarda Pera in straight sets 6-3, 6-1, showcasing her elite skill set on the clay court. The win not only secured her place in the quarter-finals of the French Open but also marked a significant milestone. The Tunisian became the first African woman to reach the quarter-finals of all four Majors in the Open Era.

With a radiant smile on her face, Ons Jabeur joyfully walked towards the locker room, where she was greeted by her team members. She couldn't contain her excitement and promptly broke into the iconic Siuu celebration as her team congratulated one another.

The SIUUU celebration, popularized by the Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, has transcended its origins and found its way into various sports. Jabeur's homage to Ronaldo showcases the camaraderie and mutual admiration between athletes across different disciplines.

Interestingly, Jabeur is not the only tennis player to pay tribute to Ronaldo's celebration. World No. 26 Nick Kyrgios also recreated the SIUUU celebration during the 2022 Australian Open, adding his own personal touch to the iconic gesture.

The celebration has now become a symbol of triumph and exuberance, resonating with athletes as a way to express their joy and success.

However, not everyone shares the same enthusiasm for the SIUUU celebration. British tennis star Andy Murray found the celebration irritating, particularly when fans started the Siuu chants during his matches at the 2022 Australian Open.

The chants, originally intended as support for Murray, were misinterpreted as boos, causing confusion and frustration for the British player.

Ons Jabeur to square off against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarter-finals of the French Open

2023 French Open - Day Nine Ons Jabeur

World No. 7 Ons Jabeur will take on Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarter-finals of the French Open on Wednesday, June 7. She leads the head-to-head 2-0 against the Brazilian and defeated her most recent at the 2023 Stuttgart Open in straight sets 6-3, 6-0.

Haddad Maia entered Paris on the back of a solid quarter-final appearance in Rome. She continued her good form at Roland Garros, chalking up potent wins over the likes of Tatjana Maria, Diana Shnaider, Ekaterina Alexandrova, and Sara Sorribes Tormo to make it to the top eight.

The Brazillian scored a sensational comeback win against Sorribes Tormo 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-5 in the fourth round. She is now one win away from reaching her first-ever semi-final at a Grand Slam tournament.

Known for her versatility and shot-making abilities, Ons Jabeur's all-court game could pose a challenge for Haddad Maia. However, the Brazilian has been in impressive form, displaying resilience and fighting spirit throughout the tournament.

With her powerful groundstrokes and fighting spirit, Haddad Maia will be eager to continue her remarkable run. Fans can expect the match to be filled with exciting rallies and tactical maneuvers as both players strive to advance in the tournament.

