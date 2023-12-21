WATCH: Ons Jabeur visits school in Tunisia, poses for pictures with children

Ons Jabeur surprised the kids at Ecole Jacques Prevert Elementary School in her hometown of Tunisia on Wednesday.

Dubbed “the minister of happiness” by fans, Jabeur has always taken immense pride in being a great sports ambassador and giving back to her community. She is a hero back in her country, not only for her exploits on the court but also for constantly supporting humanitarian causes there. Jabeur is very patriotic and proudly celebrates her country's culture and people.

Jabeur is popularly known for donating to charities in need back in Tunisia. She raised roughly $27,000 for Tunisian hospitals struggling with a surge of COVID-19 cases back in the summer of 2022. She has also raised funds for development centers like Talan Tunisia and schools.

But on Wednesday, Jabeur took time out of her schedule to spend some time with the youth of tomorrow at the Ecole Jacques Prevert Tunis.

Adel Araf, Jabeur's manager, shared photographs and videos of her interacting with the children and sharing experiences with them. Jabeur also posed for pictures with the children, leaving them with memories for a lifetime.

Ecole Jacques Prevert Elementary School also shared photographs of Jabeur during her visit via their Instagram account, thanking her for her presence. They too, quite aptly, referred to her as the “minister of happiness” in their local language, French.

Ons Jabeur frequently advocates her Tunisian culture

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia speaks to the media during the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun 2023 part of the Hologic WTA Tour at Paradisus Cancun on October 28, 2023, in Cancun, Mexico.

A delight to be around, both on and off the court, Ons Jabeur aka the “minister of happiness,” fondly avocates her Tunisian culture whenever she can. She once famously persuaded the DJ to play music by the Tunisian rapper Balti at the 2022 Berlin Open after clinching the trophy.

Apart from taking her country to new heights on the international stage, Jabeur is also changing the image of women's sports in her country. She's giving her country visibility and the confidence to shine on the biggest of stages.

Several hashtags celebrating her have gone viral in the recent past and have traveled around social media like wildfire. Some of them are #OnsTounes and #DreamsComeTrue.