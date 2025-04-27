WATCH: Paula Badosa gobsmacked as boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas has amusing memory lapse after Madrid Open comeback win

Paula Badosa briefly wore an astonished expression after Stefanos Tsitsipas clinched a comeback victory in the second round of the ongoing 2025 Madrid Open. The Spaniard's expression stemmed from the Greek evidently forgetting the scoreline momentarily after sealing match point.

Ad

Tsitsipas, the No. 17 seed in Madrid, received a first-round bye and locked horns with Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round. An upset seemed on the cards after the German surprisingly won the first set 6-3. However, the Greek stormed back into the contest and ultimately won it, clinching the second and third sets 6-4 and 6-3 respectively.

After converting match point, Stefanos Tsitsipas bizarrely headed to his courtside bench and sat there instead of shaking hands with Struff at the net. The former No. 3 soon realized that the match was done and dusted, and then shook the hands of Struff and the chair umpire. Girlfriend Paula Badosa, who was in the Greek's box, appeared gobsmacked for a while before breaking out into laughter, clearly amused by Tsitsipas' memory lapse.

Ad

Trending

Watch the moment below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Badosa herself withdrew from the WTA 1000 event at the 2025 Madrid Open, citing a persistent lower back injury.

After the conclusion of the match, Tsitsipas candidly reflected on his performance and what helped him recover from the early setback and eventually yielded a win over Struff.

"I think my best element today was my serve" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on hard-fought Madrid Open 2R victory

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Source: Getty)

Stefanos Tsitsipas was asked about his thoughts on his comeback win against Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round of the 2025 Madrid Open. The Greek stated that towards the end of the match, he was doing everything in his power to get the win. The 12-time ATP Tour-level singles titlist also opined that on the day, his serve proved decisive.

Ad

"It was an important victory because towards the end I was fighting very hard to make a difference in the game. I felt that everything was played on the return, on who would be the first to increase his strength and find the right spots on the court. I succeeded and I did it better," Tsitsipas said.

Ad

"I think there were also some moments when he was a little rushed and tried to finish the balls earlier, taking risks and giving me some easy mistakes. I think my best element today was my serve, which has been a problem for me lately but I felt like I found it in the last few days," he added.

Tsitsipas' next challenge in Madrid is to get past No. 10 seed Lorenzo Musetti. The pair's most recent meeting, a quarterfinal clash at this year's Monte-Carlo Masters, went Musetti's way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More