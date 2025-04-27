WATCH: Paula Badosa gobsmacked as boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas has amusing memory lapse after Madrid Open comeback win

Paula Badosa briefly wore an astonished expression after Stefanos Tsitsipas clinched a comeback victory in the second round of the ongoing 2025 Madrid Open. The Spaniard's expression stemmed from the Greek evidently forgetting the scoreline momentarily after sealing match point.
Tsitsipas, the No. 17 seed in Madrid, received a first-round bye and locked horns with Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round. An upset seemed on the cards after the German surprisingly won the first set 6-3. However, the Greek stormed back into the contest and ultimately won it, clinching the second and third sets 6-4 and 6-3 respectively.
After converting match point, Stefanos Tsitsipas bizarrely headed to his courtside bench and sat there instead of shaking hands with Struff at the net. The former No. 3 soon realized that the match was done and dusted, and then shook the hands of Struff and the chair umpire. Girlfriend Paula Badosa, who was in the Greek's box, appeared gobsmacked for a while before breaking out into laughter, clearly amused by Tsitsipas' memory lapse.
Watch the moment below:
Badosa herself withdrew from the WTA 1000 event at the 2025 Madrid Open, citing a persistent lower back injury.
After the conclusion of the match, Tsitsipas candidly reflected on his performance and what helped him recover from the early setback and eventually yielded a win over Struff.
"I think my best element today was my serve" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on hard-fought Madrid Open 2R victory
Stefanos Tsitsipas was asked about his thoughts on his comeback win against Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round of the 2025 Madrid Open. The Greek stated that towards the end of the match, he was doing everything in his power to get the win. The 12-time ATP Tour-level singles titlist also opined that on the day, his serve proved decisive.
"It was an important victory because towards the end I was fighting very hard to make a difference in the game. I felt that everything was played on the return, on who would be the first to increase his strength and find the right spots on the court. I succeeded and I did it better," Tsitsipas said.
"I think there were also some moments when he was a little rushed and tried to finish the balls earlier, taking risks and giving me some easy mistakes. I think my best element today was my serve, which has been a problem for me lately but I felt like I found it in the last few days," he added.
Tsitsipas' next challenge in Madrid is to get past No. 10 seed Lorenzo Musetti. The pair's most recent meeting, a quarterfinal clash at this year's Monte-Carlo Masters, went Musetti's way.