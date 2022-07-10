Watch: Protester shouting "Where is Peng Shuai" dragged out by security during Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios

The Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios was disrupted for a few seconds as a protester shouting "Where is Peng Shuai" was dragged away by security. The incident took place during the fourth game of the third set.

Andrew Jones @TWDTV1



#Wimbledon That wild moment just now of that fan getting thrown out at @Wimbledon final of Djokovic vs Kyrgios. That wild moment just now of that fan getting thrown out at @Wimbledon final of Djokovic vs Kyrgios. #Wimbledon https://t.co/VzReIwYB45

Australian activist Drew Pavlou wrote on Twitter that he was the individual in question and that security threw him down the stairs. He also claimed that a security guard smashed his head into a wall.

"Just got thrown down the stairs by Wimbledon security for holding up a sign saying #WhereIsPengShuai," Pavlou wrote. "One of them smashed my head into the wall."

Pavlou described the incident in a series of tweets, saying that he entered the stadium after hiding his Peng Shuai sign inside his boot.

The Aussie also said that he had no intention of disrupting the match but that security attacked him after he held up the sign. Pavlou claimed that it was only then that he shouted "Where is Peng Shuai."

Drew Pavlou @DrewPavlou V. Delaney @Delaney4Tennis @DrewPavlou Hold the sign, but don’t disrupt the match. Not cool. @DrewPavlou Hold the sign, but don’t disrupt the match. Not cool. I didn’t want to disrupt the match, I just held up the sign and security started attacking me, it was only at that point I shouted out Where Is Peng Shuai because I wanted to get the message out, sorry Nick Kyrgios @NickKyrgios I love you man hope you win the match twitter.com/delaney4tennis… I didn’t want to disrupt the match, I just held up the sign and security started attacking me, it was only at that point I shouted out Where Is Peng Shuai because I wanted to get the message out, sorry Nick Kyrgios @NickKyrgios I love you man hope you win the match twitter.com/delaney4tennis…

Pavlou also posted a picture in which a security guard can be seen holding his shirt.

Drew Pavlou @DrewPavlou Wimbledon security went nuts and assaulted me for holding up a #WhereIsPengShuai sign at the final Wimbledon security went nuts and assaulted me for holding up a #WhereIsPengShuai sign at the final https://t.co/CJecP6UTZ9

The Australian said that his intention was to speak up for an innocent woman being persecuted.

"Security crash tackled me for holding a #WhereIsPengShuai sign at the Wimbledon Final, threw me head first down the stairs and then smashed me up against the wall. I didn’t mean to cause so much disruption, just wanted to speak up for an innocent woman being persecuted," Pavlou wrote.

Drew Pavlou @DrewPavlou Security crash tackled me for holding a #WhereIsPengShuai sign at the Wimbledon Final, threw me head first down the stairs and then smashed me up against the wall. I didn’t mean to cause so much disruption, just wanted to speak up for an innocent woman being persecuted Security crash tackled me for holding a #WhereIsPengShuai sign at the Wimbledon Final, threw me head first down the stairs and then smashed me up against the wall. I didn’t mean to cause so much disruption, just wanted to speak up for an innocent woman being persecuted https://t.co/AGxdDOMc2G

'Where is Peng Shuai' T-shirts were prepared to be handed out on the final day of Wimbledon

Activists representing the Free Tibet human rights organization prepared 'Where Is Peng Shuai' T-shirts to be worn on the final day of Wimbledon. Four men representing the organization were warned by the police earlier during the tournament.

The men's singles tournament at SW19 came to an end with Novak Djokovic coming back from a set down to defeat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3). The 35-year-old thus became only the third man to win seven or more titles at the grass-court Major.

Unfortunately for Djokovic, he will drop to seventh in the ATP rankings due to no ranking points being awarded at SW19 this year. Nonetheless, he has his 21st Grand Slam and is now just one shy of Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Majors.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far