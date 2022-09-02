Watch: Rafael Nadal bloodies himself in freak accident during US Open 2R clash against Fabio Fognini, comes back to win despite bandaged nose

Rafael Nadal had yet another comeback win at the 2022 US Open, coming back from a set and a break down to beat Fabio Fognini in the second round. An excruciatingly poor start saw the Mallorcan drop the first set, but he found his groove as the match wore on to seal the contest 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1.

More than his form, there was some cause for physical concern for the Spaniard, as a freak accident in the fourth set left him with a bloody nose. In order to return a ball from the Italian that almost whizzed past him, the World No. 3 attempted a stretched double-handed forehand as a last-gap measure.

Unfortunately, the momentum of his racquet swing forced his blade to hit the ground, which then bounced unexpectedly to hit him right in the nose. Nadal immediately returned to his bench while holding his nose and laid down on the ground with his head thrown back to prevent further blood loss.

Medical help was called for by the chair umpire without a moment's hesitation, and the tournament doctor attended the injury while a medical time-out was enforced. The former World No. 1 soon returned to action with a bandage plastered over his nose and proceeded to wrap up the contest soon after.

Although the original point went in favor of Fognini, the 22-time Grand Slam champion broke the Italian's next serve to speed things up at Arthur Ashe Stadium. With the victory, the 36-year-old now has a 14-4 record against Fabio Fognini, and in the process, avenged his loss against the former World No. 9 during the 2015 edition at Flushing Meadows.

Speaking in his on-court interview after the win, the World No. 3 admitted that it was "a bit painful" and that he felt a little dizzy at the beginning but assured fans that there was no need to worry beyond that.

Rafael Nadal takes on Richard Gasquet in the 3rd round at the US Open

Following his victory over Fabio Fognini, Rafael Nadal will lock horns with Richard Gasquet in the third round of the 2022 US Open. The Frenchman defeated 32nd seed Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round to set up a meeting with the Spaniard.

When the duo take on each other on Saturday, it will be their 18th meeting on the ATP Tour, and unbelievably, Gasquet has not managed to beat the 22-time Grand Slam champion to date. They have met twice at the US Open previously, in 2009 and 2013, with Nadal winning on both occasions in straight sets.

A victory against Gasquet would pit the former World No. 1 against either 14th seed Diego Schwartzman or 22nd seed Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round.

