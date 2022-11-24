WATCH: Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud play one of the points of the year alongside Sabatini and Dulko in Argentina

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud's exhibition tour of Argentina began on November 23 in the capital city of Buenos Aires. The duo started the event with a singles match between themselves which went in the favor of the 22-time Major champion 7-6(8), 6-2.

In the second match, the pair were joined by former Argentine tennis stars Gabriela Sabatini and Gisela Dulko for a one-set mixed doubles contest. While Sabatini was on Nadal's side, Dulko and Ruud teamed up on the other side.

In a video shared by a fan on Instagram, all four players can be seen working in tandem to play one of the best points of the year and entertain the home crowd. The point was won by Sabatini and Nadal.

You can watch the video here:

Rafael Nadal stuns Casper Ruud with a monster forehand in Argentina

Casper Ruud (L) congratulates Rafael Nadal after their match at the 2022 ATP Finals

Earlier in the singles encounter, the southpaw produced one of the fastest forehands of his career, which undoubtedly went on to become one of the points of the match.

The Spaniard jumped in the air to generate extra force behind the forehand before hitting a clean winner down the line at 5-2, 15-0.

This was the Spaniard's third win over Ruud this season. The former World No. 1 has not lost a set in their previous two encounters on the tour this season in the Roland Garros final and the ATP Finals a week ago.

Their most recent face-off in Turin was insignificant in terms of stakes as the Norwegian had already qualified for the semifinals while Rafa was out of the tournament.

After losing the match 7-5, 7-5, the eventual ATP Finals runner-up said:

"Again, you know you're playing Rafa, you want to play well. Yeah, there was nothing on the line except for some extra points, and extra prize money in this match. Wasn't like the last time we played, a Grand Slam final. It was a little bit different.

"But I just tried to keep my flow going, that I had a good rhythm, like I said, not risking too much in terms of my body and the physical aspects of the match."

