WATCH: Rafael Nadal draws huge crowd as he hits the practice court ahead of his campaign at Indian Wells 2024

Rafael Nadal attracted a large crowd while practicing on the court in preparation for his campaign at the 2024 Indian Wells.

Nadal had been absent from the court for nearly 12 months due to injuries. The last tournament he participated in before going on a hiatus was the 2023 Australian Open, where he suffered a hip strain during his second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald.

The Spaniard made his comeback this season at the Brisbane International, but unfortunately, luck was not on his side as he sustained a muscle tear during his quarterfinal defeat to Jordan Thompson. This injury led to his withdrawal from the 2024 Australian Open and Qatar Open.

Nadal returned to the court at the Netflix Slam exhibition in Las Vegas, facing off against fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. Concerns arose among tennis fans about whether the healed muscle tear would affect the former World No. 1's performance at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

However, the 22-time Grand Slam champion put all speculations to rest by hitting the courts at Tennis Paradise for a practice session. A large crowd gathered to witness the former World No. 1 in action.

Rafael Nadal has won Indian Wells three times in the past - in 2007, 2009, and 2013. He will take on Canada's Milos Raonic in the first round of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open. While Nadal leads Raonic 8-2 in their head-to-head matches, the Canadian emerged victorious in their only meeting at Indian Wells in 2015, with a score of 4-6, 7-6(10), 7-5 in the quarterfinals.

Rafael Nadal on his retirement plans: "I am not saying goodbye"

The Netflix Slam - Media Availability

Speaking to the press ahead of his Netflix Slam exhibition, Rafael Nadal addressed the topic of his potential retirement. He expressed that he is not yet prepared to bid farewell and say "goodbye" to the sport he loves.

The Spaniard emphasized his desire to exit the game on his terms, while playing well, maintaining a high level of performance, and finding joy in the sport.

"I am not saying goodbye because [yet], then I would say that I am not playing anymore. I would like to say goodbye well, being competitive and enjoying myself on the court. Whether that can be or not, time will tell," he said (via Europa Press).

The former World No. 1 also acknowledged that he is at a stage in his career where he must carefully assess his physical well-being and strategically choose which tournaments to compete in. He reiterated his commitment to prioritizing his happiness and selecting tournaments that bring him the most fulfillment.

"At this point in my career, I have to analyze how I am at every moment, the feelings I have and where I most want to play. I want to do the things that I really want to do. I want to be happy," he added.

