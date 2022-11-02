WATCH: Rafael Nadal gives cheeky response when asked if he speaks with his son over video calls

Rafael Nadal was in a fun mood ahead of the start of his 2022 Paris Masters campaign, sharing laughs with reporters at his pre-tournament press conference.

When a journalist asked 'new dad' Nadal whether he often speaks with his three-week-old son over video calls while away from home, the Spaniard joked that his son cannot speak yet but is almost there.

Rafael Nadal Perello was born early last month and this is the first time his dad has been away from home on the tennis tour since his birth.

"He won't speak really yet, he's almost there," the 22-time Grand Slam champion said with a chuckle, in response to a Spanish journalist's question.

The Spaniard also spoke about the difficulty of leaving his son behind and not being able to see him for weeks together while he was away on the tennis tour. He even joked that it was "interesting" that he misses his son even after knowing him for only three weeks.

"Different approach to usual. Always have been tough to leave home, honestly. Yeah, it's quite interesting how even after only two or three weeks, leaving your son at home and not be able to see him, how even with this after only three weeks knowing him, you start missing him, no?" he said during the press conference.

The 36-year-old went on to admit that he has to adapt to the situation like he has done with many other situations in the past. He then expressed his sheer delight at being able to see his son whenever he wants with the help of video calls.

"Yeah, new experience. All the changes are difficult in this life, and you need to adapt to it," he said. "But, you know, it's at the same time is true that we are lucky today that with the technology, everything, we can do video calls any time that you want, so it's always that helps."

Rafael Nadal set to begin Paris Masters campaign against American Tommy Paul

Rolex Paris Masters - Day Two

Rafael Nadal will begin his 2022 Paris Masters campaign with a Round of 32 match against American player Tommy Paul on Wednesday. He is set to play in his first singles match since the fourth round of the US Open.

Paul defeated Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets on Tuesday to set up a clash with the 22-time Grand Slam champion. A deep run at the Paris Masters is important for the Spaniard in his bid to overtake Carlos Alcaraz for the World No. 1 spot.

Speaking about his comeback, the World No. 2 said that he cannot be certain about his match fitness at this stage of his career without having played at least a few matches in succession.

"Let's see on the competitive level how I manage. It's always an issue when you are not -- I mean, in older bodies like my one, it's easier to know how the things are going when you are playing tournaments in a row," Nadal said on the same.

