Watch: Rafael Nadal helps ball boys clean up during practice session ahead of US Open 2022 

Rafael Nadal was seen helping the ball kids clean the court at the Arthur Ashe Stadium as he practiced ahead of the 2022 US Open.

In a video uploaded to Twitter, Nadal, who is well-known for his kindness and humble demeanor, can be seen using a white cloth to clean the court along with a bunch of ball kids.

It isn't unusual for Nadal to clean up after a training session. In 2020, a video of the Spaniard cleaning his own court went viral.

Allistair McCaw @AllistairMcCaw A great example to all young athletes out there, regardless of what sport you play. If multiple Grand Slam Champion @RafaelNadal can clean his own court after him, then you can clean your training area up afterwards too. It’s called humility & respect. A great example to all young athletes out there, regardless of what sport you play. If multiple Grand Slam Champion @RafaelNadal can clean his own court after him, then you can clean your training area up afterwards too. It’s called humility & respect. https://t.co/EpWMrs0Qm4

Rafael Nadal eyes 23rd Grand Slam title at the US Open

Rafael Nadal is the second seed at the 2022 US Open

Rafael Nadal is seeded second at the 2022 US Open, where he will aim to win his fifth title and a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, a humble Nadal said that he was practicing the best way he knew how and hopes to be competitive at the New York Major.

"I am practicing. I am doing things the best way that I can," Nadal said. "I hope to be ready for the action, no? That's the only thing that I can say. I have what I have," he said. "With the tools that I have today, I hope to be competitive enough to give myself a chance."

Rafael Nadal suffered an abdominal injury at Wimbledon in July, which forced him to retire ahead of his semifinal showdown against Nick Kyrgios. The 36-year-old returned to action at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati but suffered a second-round defeat to Borna Coric, who went on to win the tournament.

Nadal's last appearance at the US Open came in 2019, when he beat Daniil Medvedev in the final. The Spaniard is one of the favorites to lift the title again, but heads into the year's final Slam with very little match practice under his belt of late. He will face stern competition from the likes of Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz, among others.

Nadal will open his campaign at Flushing Meadows against Australia's Rinky Hijikata. A victory for the Spaniard would pit him against either Fabio Fognini or Aslan Karatsev in the second round.

