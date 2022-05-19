Watch: Rafael Nadal and Iga Świątek share a warm moment during French Open practice

Tennis superstar and arguably the greatest player of all time, Rafael Nadal was seen exchanging pleasantries with Iga Świątek as they shared the same practice court ahead of the 2022 French Open.

Iga Świątek has kept it no secret that Rafael Nadal was her idol growing, admiring the Spaniard's work ethic and ability to stay humble despite achieving immense success in tennis.

They often hit the practice courts together during the 2022 Italian Open, as both came into this year's event as the defending champions. Świątek successfully defender her crown while Rafael Nadal suffered a foot injury and lost to Denis Shapovalov in the last 16 in three sets.

Świątek also waxed lyrical about visiting Rafael Nadal's museum in Mallorca earlier this year. She has also trained at the Rafa Nadal Academy on numerous occasions and has always highly praised the academy for its facilities, coaching and environment.

"He's the greatest of all time in tennis right now" - Iga Świątek on Rafael Nadal's victory Down Under

Nadal with the Australian Open trophy

Rafael Nadal claimed his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open as the Spaniard beat Daniil Medvedev in the final. The former World No. 1 came back from two sets to love and upset the Russian, who was the favorite going into the match.

Iga Świątek was in attendance for this match and saw her idol pull off one of the greatest comebacks the sport has ever seen. Świątek, speaking about the match said that Nadal has "superpowers" and never gives up on a tennis court.

"Rafa has always been my inspiration. Watching him there at the Australian Open this year, I was there at the stadium. After first two sets, where Daniil (Medvedev) played such good tennis. He has some superpowers, just never gives up, physically, tactically, always there on the court. He's the perfect role model. He's the greatest of all time in tennis right now," Swiatek said.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal 🏻

Que ilusión volver a pisar la tierra! 🏻 Hoy tras 4 semanas sin pisar una pista de tenis, primer entrenamiento suaveQue ilusión volver a pisar la tierra! Hoy tras 4 semanas sin pisar una pista de tenis, primer entrenamiento suave 👌🏻Que ilusión volver a pisar la tierra! 💪🏻 https://t.co/JC9j0MPGzD

After winning titles in the Melbourne Summer Set, Australian Open and Mexican Open, Nadal suffered a rib injury at Indian Wells that kept him on the sidelines for six weeks.

After returning to action in Madrid, Nadal lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. He aggravated a recurring foot injury in his last 16 match against Denis Shapovalov in Rome, and the Spaniard is not at complete fitness as he heads into his favorite Grand Slam.

This is the first time Nadal will be going into the French Open having not reached a final in a claycourt event (excluding 2020, when only the Italian Open was held). The Spaniard is seeded fifth at Roland Garros this year, which begins on May 22.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan