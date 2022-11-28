WATCH: Rafael Nadal invites kid to play against Casper Ruud during Brazil leg of Latin American exhibition tour

Rafael Nadal gave a kid experience of what it is like to play tennis on a big stage in an unforgettable moment during the Brazil leg of his Latin America exhibition tour on Saturday.

In a video posted on social media, the 14-time Roland Garros winner leisurely sat on his bench, his face turned towards the crowd as he chatted with them. The Spaniard was all smiles as he addressed a kid whom he invited to play tennis against his tour partner Casper Ruud.

"You want to play a point with Casper? You play. Come on. You play tennis? Come," invited Nadal.

rafael_nadal_by_hippo @rnbyhippo22



Making a kid come on the court and playing with Casper. He was so excited that he went on the same side of the net than Casper and started celebrating



: tarciobarbosa_ Rafa with a beautiful gesture 🥹Making a kid come on the court and playing with Casper. He was so excited that he went on the same side of the net than Casper and started celebrating: tarciobarbosa_ Rafa with a beautiful gesture 🥹❤️Making a kid come on the court and playing with Casper. He was so excited that he went on the same side of the net than Casper and started celebrating 😂🎥: tarciobarbosa_ https://t.co/jEHg3kDQOS

The 22-time Grand Slam champion handed his racquet to the young boy who sprinted towards the baseline and raised his fists with the crowd cheering him on. The World No. 2 returned to the court later and went on to defeat Ruud 7-6(4), 7-5.

Nadal's stop in Belo Horizonte is the third in a six-part tour across South and Central America. He earlier visited Argentina and Santiago last Wednesday and Friday, respectively, before heading to Brazil and Ecuador over the weekend.

The former World No. 1 will head to Colombia on Tuesday before wrapping up his exhibition stint in Mexico on Thursday.

Rafael Nadal goes active on social media, updates fans on his Latin America tour

Casper Ruud (left) shakes hands with Rafael Nadal (right) after their round-robin match in the 2022 ATP Finals.

Rafael Nadal generously updated fans on his activities and whereabouts as he embarked on his Latin America tour with Casper Ruud.

He posted photos with Ruud and Argentina doubles partner Gabriela Sabatini. He even shared a video of him playing football, his other favorite sport, at the airport in Belo Horizonte in honor of the ongoing World Cup.

"We played our match in Argentina, spectacular here as always. So glad to be back in a country that makes me feel at home. I thank you all for how you greeted me. Until next time, Argentina!" wrote the 14-time Roland Garros champion.

"Pre-check-in at the airport in Belo Horizonte... football World Cup mood. Thank you, Brazil, for everything!" he said in another post.

The Spaniard also visited the Museo de la Moda during his time in Chile. It features a tennis exhibition where racquets, shirts, and balls from the 17th century to the present were on display.

Pieces from notable players that included Nadal himself, Roger Federer, Bjorn Borg, Ivan Lendl, Nicolas Massu and Fernando Gonzales were part of it, according to the museum's website.

"Hello everyone from Santiago, Chile. Awesome Jorge Yarur Museum of Fashion!!!!" he posted.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes