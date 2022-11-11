WATCH: Rafael Nadal makes the day of delighted tennis fans during ATP Finals media day

Rafael Nadal arrived in Turin after facing an early exit at the Paris Masters. The Spaniard will contest the ATP Finals in the Italian city for the first time.

Tennis fans were elated to meet the 22-time Slam winner in person as he joined his fellow ATP Finals competitors during the tournament's media day. The event was held in Turin’s renowned Piazza San Carlo, and the official group pictures were captured at Gallerie d’Italia.

2022 ATP Finals group picture

Many tennis fans were eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the tennis legend and to their delight, the Mallorca native patiently signed autographs and clicked pictures with them.

Watch the videos here:

Prior to the media day, Nadal, along with the rest of the ATP Finals qualifiers – Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev, Novak Djokovic, and Taylor Fritz, attended the Thursday evening Gala dinner hosted by the tournament at Nuvola Lavazza in Turin. The Spaniard looked dapper as he engaged in various activities organized by the tournament.

"Great news to be playing the last event of the year" – Rafael Nadal expresses excitement about qualifying for ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal will make his 11th appearance at the ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal is set to make his 11th ATP Finals appearance at the 2022 tournament in Turin. Although the title has eluded the Spaniard, he voiced his excitement about qualifying for the season-ending tournament and observed his successful season, which saw him clinch four titles, including the Australian Open and the US Open.

"It's always great news to be playing the last event of the year. That says that you had a great season, so I'm excited," he said while speaking to the ATP.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also noted that it is his first time in Turin, and is looking forward to playing at the stadium and meeting the fans.

"Italy is a very close country for me. Being in Turin for the first time in my life, it's a new experience, so I'm very happy for that and I'm looking forward to seeing the stadium and the fans. I'll try my best as always," he said.

The Spaniard was unable to participate in the inaugural ATP Finals edition at the Pala Alpitour in Turin in 2021, as his season was cut short due to a foot injury. Prior to having the Italian city as the venue, the finals were held at the O2 in London.

At the 2022 tournament, Rafael Nadal has been placed in the Green Group with Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Taylor Fritz. The 36-year-old will commence his run on November 13 with a match-up against Taylor Fritz.

