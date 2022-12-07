WATCH: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic face off in a penalty shootout as old video surfaces in light of Spain's loss at FIFA World Cup

Rafael Nadal's Spain were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday after being stunned by Morocco in a penalty shootout. After Spain's horrid showing in the shootout, where they missed all three penalties they took, an old video surfaced on social media where the Spanish tennis great was seen taking accurate penalty kicks in a shootout against his great rival Novak Djokovic.

The two tennis legends were hosted by Argentine soccer powerhouse Boca Juniors at the Alberto Jose Armando Stadium in Buenos Aires back in 2013. Fans in the stadium had a fun day out as they caught the league game between Boca Juniors and All Boys and also saw Nadal and Djokovic take some penalty kicks.

The Spaniard exacted revenge for his 2013 ATP Finals loss to Djokovic by winning the shootout 3-1, taking penalties with pinpoint accuracy.

The Spanish great was an avid soccer player in his younger days and has always had a natural flair for the sport. His uncle Miguel Angel Nadal played for Spanish giants FC Barcelona back in the day and Rafael Nadal accompanied him to matches on many occasions as a kid.

The 22-time Grand Slam singles champion grew up supporting Barcelona's biggest rivals Real Madrid. His achievements in tennis helped bring him much closer to his favorite soccer club as he was awarded honorary membership at Real Madrid a few years ago. Earlier this season, he was even invited to take the honorary kickoff at one of Real Madrid's home games at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He was keenly following Spain's 2022 FIFA World Cup match against Morocco on Tuesday and took to Instagram to express his support for the team.

Real Madrid presidency in store for Rafael Nadal in the future?

Rafael Nadal at the Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol La Liga Santander match

Rafael Nadal has reportedly emerged as a top candidate to take over from Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez when he steps down. While Perez has not declared any plans to leave the club in the near future, it is believed that he has the Spanish tennis legend in mind as an ideal successor, as first reported by Sport. Perez has spoken about the possibility in the past when the Spaniard was made the club's ambassador and honorary member.

“Nadal would be a magnificent choice for the presidency of Real Madrid," Perez once said.

The 14-time French Open champion could also be open to such a move in the future, as he once suggested when asked about the possibility of a Real Madrid presidency.

“If you ask me if I want to be President of Real Madrid my answer would be nothing more than positive," he said.

