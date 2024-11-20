WATCH: Rafael Nadal overwhelmed by tears as he bids farewell to tennis at Davis Cup Finals, Spaniard's sister Maribel and parents also turn emotional

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal was visibly moved to tears as he acknowledged the home crowd following his farewell match at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain. Nadal was a part of Team Spain which also included Carlos Alcaraz, Pedro Martinez, Roberto Bautista Agut, Marcel Granollers, and captain David Ferrer.

The Spaniard faced Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands on November 19, battling through two tightly contested sets but ultimately falling 4-6, 4-6 in an hour and 53 minutes. Although the match ended in defeat, the real story unfolded after the final point was played. The packed stadium erupted in applause, honoring the Spaniard's extraordinary career that has spanned over two decades.

As Nadal acknowledged the audience, tears welled up in his eyes, capturing the raw emotion of the moment. The sight of his family—his wife, son, sister, mother, and father—was also overwhelmed with emotion.

The official Davis Cup social media handle posted the video of the 38-year-old acknowledging the crowd, captioned:

"Rafa forever ❤️💛"

"They kept me grounded" - Emotional Rafael Nadal dedicates farewell tribute to wife, baby son, and family

Rafael Nadal was overcome with emotion as he conveyed his heartfelt thanks to his wife Maria Francisca Perello, their infant son, his sister Maribel, and his parents for their immense support throughout his career.

Following his singles loss at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, the Spaniard expressed gratitude to his family for guiding him through tough times and keeping him grounded in success, crediting their support for his calm approach to retirement.

"I want to say goodbye, thanking my family who have never failed me. They have always been there for me, in the moments when things seemed impossible. When things were going well, they kept me grounded," he said.

He added:

"Whatever happens in the future will be easier to handle. I know that a process is coming. I don't know if it's difficult but all changes in this life involve a process of adaptation."

"I am calm because I believe I have received an education that allows me to face the future with peace of mind, the personal satisfaction of having done everything I could until the end. And honestly I am calm because I have a great family around who helps me with everything I need on a daily basis. Thank you very much."

The Davis Cup tie continued with Carlos Alcaraz keeping Spain's hopes alive by defeating Tallon Griekspoor 7-6(0), 6-3. However, the Netherlands clinched the semifinal spot with a thrilling doubles match victory by Wesley Koolhof and Botic van de Zandschulp, who prevailed 7-6(4), 7-6(3) over Carlos Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers.

