WATCH: Rafael Nadal, Rod Laver and Anna Wintour pay homage to Roger Federer before his retirement at 2022 Laver Cup

Rafael Nadal, Rod Laver and Anna Wintour came together to pay homage to Roger Federer, who will bid adieu to the tennis courts on Friday night at the Laver Cup.

The video tribute by Moet & Chandon featured some emotional highlights from Federer’s biggest moments on the tennis courts. It was narrated by the 22-time Major champion and Federer’s greatest rival Nadal, two-time calendar year Grand Slam holder and eponym of the Laver Cup - Rod Laver, and Vogue’s editor-in chief and one of Federer’s biggest supporters Wintour.

The trio were joined by Siya Kolisi, South Africa’s rugby union player and captain, and the Swiss Maestro’s mother Lynette Federer in celebrating the departing legend’s glittering career. They eulogized his dignified persona on and off the courts, as they toasted to the Swiss legend’s new beginnings.

“Today, we’d like to make a toast to a man who changed the course of history, actually, this history of the court. To the best rival, who always played like a gentleman; To the champion who celebrated each Grand Slam just as the first; To the man who is full of surprises, both on the court and off the court; To my son, who never forgot to return the ball; Let us all make a toast to Roger, here’s to you, my friend. To new beginnings - All the best Roger,” they jointly narrated.

Rafael Nadal introduces Roger Federer at Laver Cup dinner gala

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will team up for a doubles match at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Though Rafael Nadal arrived late to the party on Thursday, he managed to attend the pre-tournament dinner gala. The Spaniard, who was given the honor of introducing his long-time rival and great friend Roger Federer, described him as an inspiration and somebody that the Spanish legend himself looked up to.

"Probably one of the most iconic athletes in the history. If we talk about perfection on the tennis court, it’s him. An amazing inspiration for everyone who loves sport and in a personal way, a great friend. Somebody that I look (up at) to improve in every single way," he said.

"This weekend is probably going to be probably one of the toughest moments. Mr. Roger Federer had to say goodbye but let's enjoy this moment, let's celebrate. He had an amazing career,” he added.

Federer will have a fairy-tale conclusion to an extensive career spanning two and a half decades on Friday at the O2 Arena in London. He will join hands with Nadal in a doubles encounter against the American pair of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

