Watch: Rafael Nadal's adorable interaction with child mascot in Mexico during Latin American exhibition tour

Rafael Nadal's adorable interaction with a child who escorted him onto the court before his match against Casper Ruud in Mexico during the Latin American exhibition tour caught the eye of tennis fans.

For the final game of his exhibition tour, the Spaniard, with a kid accompanying him on either side, stepped onto the court to a loud round of applause from the packed audience at the brightly illuminated Plaza de Toros Mexico.

He led them to his box and placed the young girl in front of his seat, but he quickly and gently moved her back to her initial position as he prepared to do his pregame warmup.

Rafa to little girl: you wanna come this side ok, then seconds later-oh no i need to do my routine- I send you to other side.



Over the past two weeks, Nadal and Casper Ruud have engaged in five matches in Latin America. Mexico was their final stop, with 40,000 spectators filling Plaza Mexico to watch the match.

The 22-Grand Slam winner won the tour's final match 7-6 (8-7) 6-4, and the event also featured a mixed doubles match featuring former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and American Jack Sock against Mexican duo Santiago Gonzalez and Renata Zarazua.

The Spaniard won the five-match series 4-1, with victories in Buenos Aires (Argentina), Bogota (Colombia), and Belo Horizonte (Brazil), whereas Ruud only won in Quito (Ecuador).

"When I'm in Mexico, I don't feel like a foreigner, that always encourages me to come back " - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal pictured at the exhibition tour.

Rafael Nadal stated in his post-match press conference at Plaza de Toros that he feels at home in Mexico because his home country, Spain, and Mexico share the same language, among other similarities.

"When I'm in Mexico I don't feel like a stranger, I don't feel like a foreigner, in the end when you're in a country where we speak the same language and there are more things that unite us, when I arrive here I feel at home," he said.

The 36-year-old noted that he has fond memories of all the places he has visited in the country, which encourages him to return every time.

"The reception of the people I feel is spectacular. It is a country where people know how to have fun, a happy country. And well, in all the places I have been in the country in Cozumel, Tulum, Playa Mujeres, and Acapulco, I have always been happy, I have always taken good memories of the places, but also of the people, of the food, of everything, and that always encourages me to come back," he further added.

