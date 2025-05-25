WATCH: Rafael Nadal's baby son melts hearts in adorable interaction with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray at French Open

Rafael Nadal's son interacted with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray after the Spaniard's special tribute at the 2025 French Open. The 'Big 4' of tennis were reunited at the Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Nadal received a special tribute at Roland Garros on Sunday, May 25, for achieving a record tally of 14 titles at the Claycourt Slam and the extraordinary legacy he left behind after retiring in November 2024.

His tribute was filled with several memorable moments including the reunion of tennis' 'Big 4'. The Spaniard was joined by his former rivals Federer, Djokovic, and Murray, all suited up for the big occasion on Roland Garros' clay.

Also in attendance at the ceremony, was Nadal's family. His grandmothers, sister Maribel, wife Maria Francisca Perello and their two-year-old son looked on with visible emotions on their face as the 38-year-old tennis legend was graced by the crowd.

Nadal left the court with his son in his arms and the pair were reunited with the tennis legends behind-the-scenes. An adorable video was later shared by the French Open's official X account, where Rafa Jr. is seen interacting with Federer, Djokovic, and Murray. He clapped the hands of the legends with cute enthusiasm melting hearts.

Watch the video below:

Nadal's wife and son have traveled with him to multiple countries and attended several events in the latter half of his career. The Spanish great was cheered on by his family as he finished the last leg of his career in 2024.

Rafael Nadal's kind words for his former rivals Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray at French Open

Tennis' 'Big 4' at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal spoke at length about his rivalry with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray. The Spaniard's heartfelt message reflected on how time has changed their perspectives, noting that while they once battled fiercely on court, they now share mutual respect and friendship.

"After all these years fighting for everything it’s unbelievable how the time changes perspective of everything. You don’t know yet Novak. Probably you know already Andy. With Roger we have talked about it a couple times. All of the nerves, pressure, strange feelings you feel when we see each other when we are rivals.. it’s completely different when you finish your career. At the end, now, it’s all about being happy about everything that we achieved," he said.

He expressed how much it meant to have his biggest rivals present for his tribute, admitting they gave him some of his toughest moments on court. Still, he cherished the challenge of competing against them.

Defining Nadal's legacy even further were the defending French Open champions in the crowd during the Spaniard's tribute. Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, both of whom begin their title defenses a day later, attended the ceremony wearing the 'Merci Rafa' t-shirts.

