Watch: Rafael Nadal's fan gifts him a Lego art picture of him

Rafael Nadal is currently back home in Mallorca, recovering from a rib injury that has kept him out of action for the last few weeks. The Spaniard recently updated his fans that he is back in training at his tennis academy, posting pictures on social media of him preparing for what is left of the clay swing.
Meanwhile, one of the 21-time Grand Slam champion's fans greeted him on his return to practice with an extremely personalized gift -- an art picture of the Mallorcan she put together using Legos.
In a video posted to Twitter, the user (identified as Elizabeth Bollerup) revealed that the World No. 4 was very happy with the gift and thanked her profusely for it before posing for a picture. She was also elated by how the former World No. 1 was careful enough to put it safely in his car before going on his way to training.
"We gave Rafa this LEGO art picture of him that we assempled. The only one in the world! He seemed happy about it, thanked us and immediately put it in his car before training," she tweeted.
Rafael Nadal will be seen in action again at the Madrid Masters according to his uncle Toni
While there has been no official confirmation from Rafael Nadal himself, his uncle Toni recently declared in an interview that fans can expect to see the Spaniard back in action at the Madrid Masters.
"[Rafa] told me he was expecting to get to Madrid. There are 15 days left to see if everything evolves properly and if he can be really fit," Toni Nadal said.
It should be noted that the 35-year-old is already part of the entry list announced by the event organizers, along with a strong field consisting of Novak Djokovic and defending champion Alexander Zverev among others.
The 21-time Grand Slam champion is a five-time winner at the tournament, having won the 2005, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017 editions. The former World No. 1 has also finished as the runner-up thrice, losing to Roger Federer (2009), Novak Djokovic (2011) and Andy Murray (2015) in the final.
Having missed two Masters 1000 events (Miami and Monte-Carlo) on the trot and one ATP 500 tournament (Barcelona), the 35-year-old has surrendered the World No. 3 spot he secured earlier this year to Alexander Zverev.
Despite that, the Mallorcan leads the ATP Race to Turin with his haul of 3350 points from the four tournaments played. His 20-1 win-loss record of 2022 so far is the best start to a season Nadal has enjoyed in his career so far, third-best in ATP history to only Djokovic's 2011 (41-0) and 2020 (26-0) seasons.