Watch: Rafael Nadal's fan gifts him a Lego art picture of him

Rafael Nadal is currently back home in Mallorca, recovering from a rib injury that has kept him out of action for the last few weeks. The Spaniard recently updated his fans that he is back in training at his tennis academy, posting pictures on social media of him preparing for what is left of the clay swing.

Meanwhile, one of the 21-time Grand Slam champion's fans greeted him on his return to practice with an extremely personalized gift -- an art picture of the Mallorcan she put together using Legos.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



Rafael Nadal had a light training after 4 weeks



How many titles is he going to win this claycourt season? 🤔



#RafaelNadal #Tennis #Training #ClayCourt The King of Clay in backRafael Nadal had a light training after 4 weeksHow many titles is he going to win this claycourt season? 🤔 The King of Clay in back 🔥Rafael Nadal had a light training after 4 weeks 💪How many titles is he going to win this claycourt season? 🤔#RafaelNadal #Tennis #Training #ClayCourt https://t.co/Zbq7T95KJm

In a video posted to Twitter, the user (identified as Elizabeth Bollerup) revealed that the World No. 4 was very happy with the gift and thanked her profusely for it before posing for a picture. She was also elated by how the former World No. 1 was careful enough to put it safely in his car before going on his way to training.

Nadal King Of Courts 🇩🇰 @EBollerup He seemed happy about it, thanked us and immediately put it in his car before training @rnadalacademy #RafaelNadal𓃵 We gave Rafa this LEGO art picture of him that we assempled. The only one in the worldHe seemed happy about it, thanked us and immediately put it in his car before training @rafanadalla We gave Rafa this LEGO art picture of him that we assempled. The only one in the world😊He seemed happy about it, thanked us and immediately put it in his car before training @rafanadalla @rnadalacademy #RafaelNadal𓃵 https://t.co/428MEOXWsd

"We gave Rafa this LEGO art picture of him that we assempled. The only one in the world! He seemed happy about it, thanked us and immediately put it in his car before training," she tweeted.

Rafael Nadal will be seen in action again at the Madrid Masters according to his uncle Toni

Toni Nadal is confident his nephew will be back in action at the Madrid Masters soon

While there has been no official confirmation from Rafael Nadal himself, his uncle Toni recently declared in an interview that fans can expect to see the Spaniard back in action at the Madrid Masters.

"[Rafa] told me he was expecting to get to Madrid. There are 15 days left to see if everything evolves properly and if he can be really fit," Toni Nadal said.

It should be noted that the 35-year-old is already part of the entry list announced by the event organizers, along with a strong field consisting of Novak Djokovic and defending champion Alexander Zverev among others.

Genny SS @genny_ss

Toni: "I think so. He[Rafa] told me he was [expecting] to get to Madrid. There are 15 days left to see if everything evolves properly & if he can be really fit. Otherwise it'd not be of great help for RG, which is his great goal"

rtve.es/play/videos/pr… Q. Will Rafa be in Madrid?Toni: "I think so. He[Rafa] told me he was [expecting] to get to Madrid. There are 15 days left to see if everything evolves properly & if he can be really fit. Otherwise it'd not be of great help for RG, which is his great goal" Q. Will Rafa be in Madrid?Toni: "I think so. He[Rafa] told me he was [expecting] to get to Madrid. There are 15 days left to see if everything evolves properly & if he can be really fit. Otherwise it'd not be of great help for RG, which is his great goal"rtve.es/play/videos/pr…

The 21-time Grand Slam champion is a five-time winner at the tournament, having won the 2005, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017 editions. The former World No. 1 has also finished as the runner-up thrice, losing to Roger Federer (2009), Novak Djokovic (2011) and Andy Murray (2015) in the final.

Deji Faremi @deejayfaremi Rafael Nadal's win against Alcaraz also means he'll be the new world no 3 when the rankings are out on Monday, toppling Alexander Zverev. Rafael Nadal's win against Alcaraz also means he'll be the new world no 3 when the rankings are out on Monday, toppling Alexander Zverev.

Having missed two Masters 1000 events (Miami and Monte-Carlo) on the trot and one ATP 500 tournament (Barcelona), the 35-year-old has surrendered the World No. 3 spot he secured earlier this year to Alexander Zverev.

Despite that, the Mallorcan leads the ATP Race to Turin with his haul of 3350 points from the four tournaments played. His 20-1 win-loss record of 2022 so far is the best start to a season Nadal has enjoyed in his career so far, third-best in ATP history to only Djokovic's 2011 (41-0) and 2020 (26-0) seasons.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan