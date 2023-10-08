WATCH: Rafael Nadal's latest practice video goes viral amid probable 2024 comeback

Rafael Nadal has returned to training as he prepares to make a comeback for the 2024 season, which, as he has previously claimed, could be his last.

The Spaniard was last seen in action during the Australian Open, where he made a disappointing second-round exit at the hands of Mackenzie McDonald. During the match, he suffered a hip injury that turned out to be a lot more severe than expected.

After missing the Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami, followed by those on clay, Nadal held a press conference and announced that he would be skipping the French Open and would take a break from tennis. He added that he was looking to be in the best possible shape for the 2024 season, which could be his last.

Nadal then underwent a hip surgery in Barcelona which turned out to be successful. The 37-year-old recently began training on tennis courts and a video of him practicing has now surfaced on social media. Nadal could be seen hitting a few shots with his trademark forehand.

Rafael Nadal's uncle and former longtime coach Toni recently stated that the 22-time Grand Slam champion has been recovering and that he wants to make a comeback at the Australian Open.

“Rafa is good, recovering,” he told El Desmarque. "If all goes well, he wants to return to the court for the 2024 Australian Open.”

Casper Ruud claims Rafael Nadal is a better golfer than Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal attends Real Madrid's La Liga fixture against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu

Casper Ruud recently claimed that Rafael Nadal is a better golfer than Novak Djokovic. He added that while the Serb has beaten the Spaniard several times on the tennis court, that would not be the case on a golf course.

“Rafa is better. Sorry Novak. You’ve beaten Rafa many times on the tennis court but you won’t beat Rafa on the golf course! He’s going to have to live with that," Ruud said in an interview ahead of the Shanghai Masters.

Rafael Nadal played just four matches during the 2022 season, with his only win coming in his Australian Open opener against Jack Draper. Things haven't been well on the tennis court for the Spaniard for some time as he has won only five out of 13 matches since reaching the semifinals of last year's Wimbledon Championships.

Nadal's prolonged absence from the ATP Tour has seen him suffer a massive drop in the rankings, with the former World No. 1 currently placed at 240th.

