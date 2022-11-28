WATCH: Rafael Nadal shares adorable moment with young boy who asked for his autograph in Ecuador

Rafael Nadal was caught having a lovely moment with another young fan – this time in the Ecuador leg of his Latin America tour.

The Spaniard, who has always been attentive to kids, was seen talking to a young boy as they sat together amid other children who were holding flags and flowers.

The young boy engaged in a conversation with the new dad, who then fished a tennis ball and a pen from his vest pocket and handed both, one at a time, to the veteran. The 22-time Grand Slam champion happily obliged with a signature, a smile spread across his face throughout.

"No words to describe this moment. Thank you, Nadal. Dream fulfilled," the kid's captioned the video on Instagram.

She also shared a photo of the World No. 2 and her son gazing at each other.

"Dream come true @rafaelnadal. Thank you for being [an] inspiration to future tennis players," she wrote.

In his previous stop in Brazil, the 36-year-old tennis icon also had a lovely interaction with a young kid, generously giving the boy the spotlight as he invited him on-court to play against Casper Ruud.

Rafael Nadal spends busy day in Quito during Latin American tour

The 22-time Grand Slam winner during the Santiago leg of his Latin America tour.

Rafael Nadal had his hands full during the fourth leg of his Latin American tour with Casper Ruud.

The World No. 2 and the third-ranked player kickstarted their day by taking a ride on the Quito Metro, Ecuador's first underground transport system slated to open next month. The duo made a stop at the San Francisco station where they played a mini-tennis match.

They later walked along Plaza San Francisco where they were greeted by throngs of fans.

The tour partners also dropped by the Historic Center of the city and visited the La Iglesia de La Compañía and La Plaza Grande, among others.

They also conducted a tennis clinic on claycourts and a video of the same was shared by the Spaniard's academy on social media.

Later in the day, they took part in their exhibition match, with the Norwegian prevailing over the Spaniard for the first time 6-4, 6-4.

Ruud has a losing 0-2 record against the long-time World No. 1. His most recent defeat against the reigning 14-time Roland Garros champ came in the ATP Finals on November 17.

Nadal is currently at the fourth stop of his Latin American tour. He previously visited Buenos Aires in Argentina, Santiago in Chile and Belo Horizonte in Brazil. He will continue his tour in Bogota in Colombia on Tuesday and finish at Mexico City on Thursday.

