Watch: Rafael Nadal shares condensed video of his Latin American exhibition tour

Highly active on social media since the season ended last month, Rafael Nadal recently shared a short video with the highlights of his nine-day Latin American exhibition tour.

The Spaniard completed the much-awaited tour on December 1 as he visited and played in six different countries on the South American continent. He was accompanied by World No. 3 Casper Ruud, with the two players facing each other as many as five times and Nadal winning on four occasions. All five encounters were straight-set affairs.

The video that the 22-time Grand Slam champion posted on his Instagram account on Sunday included stills and clips of the best moments from his South American trip. While mentioning that he enjoyed his time in Latin America, he asked his followers if they liked the video.

"What a great tour we had in Latin America. Here I summarize the tour in these 6 countries in a few images: Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, and Mexico. Do you like this video?" he wrote on Instagram.

Apart from taking on Ruud, the 36-year-old also shared the court with former Argentine players Gabriela Sabatini and Gisela Dulko, 102nd-ranked Chilean star Alejandro Tabilo, World No. 1 doubles player in wheelchair doubles Martin de la Puente, and Gustavo Fernandez.

As the tour went by, fans worldwide witnessed a series of memorable moments, whether it was the interaction with the fans, the two players playing football inside an airport, entertaining the spectators with unusual tennis, or Nadal saying that he would visit Colombia in the future with Roger Federer for a match.

On the last day, while addressing the crowd in Mexico, the Spaniard stated that he might have played his last match in the country.

"It will most likely be the last time I play in Mexico, Acapulco 2023 is not on my calendar and the 2024 season seems far away. It's hard for me to say goodbye to you," he said.

Rafael Nadal to participate in the United Cup

Rafael Nadal in action during the Latin America tour

The United Cup, a mixed-team competition, is all set to replace the ATP Cup with its first edition to be played in the Australian cities of Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney from December 29, 2022, to January 8, 2023. A total of 18 countries will fight each other for the title.

Team Spain will have the services of the 14-time French Open champion, along with Paula Badosa, Pablo Carreno Busta, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, and David Vega Hernandez. Rafael Nadal will clash with Nick Kyrgios on January 2 as Spain, Australia, and Great Britain are in the same group.

