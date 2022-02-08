Watch: Rafael Nadal wishes prostate cancer-stricken Spanish commentator a healthy recovery

Rafael Nadal has showcased his compassionate nature many times during his illustrious career. The 21-time Major winner made yet another generous gesture earlier on Monday as he sent out a personalized message to ESPN's Luis Alfredo Alvarez, who was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The Spanish commentator himself posted Nadal's heartfelt message on his social media. In the video, the 35-year-old extended his sympathy towards Alvarez while wishing the commentator a healthy recovery.

"Hello, Luis Alfredo. I have heard the news and from here I wanted to send you a message of encouragement and send you a very strong hug," Nadal said in the message. "I am sure that everything will go in the best possible way."

The 21-time Major winner then urged Alvarez not to lose hope in his battle against cancer, before ending the message by claiming he was looking forward to seeing him in Mexico in a few days.

"It is time to be a little strong now and look forward with optimism," he said. "A very strong hug and see you very soon."

LuisAlfredoAlvarez🇻🇪🇺🇸 @LuisAlvarez_1 Gracias Rafa. Tú mensaje me toca el corazón y me da mucho ánimo. Nos vemos muy pronto @rafaelnadal Gracias Rafa. Tú mensaje me toca el corazón y me da mucho ánimo. Nos vemos muy pronto @rafaelnadal https://t.co/nI4FPmknmE

Alvarez, who also did play-by-play commentary for ESPN during the Australian Open final, wrote in the caption of his tweet that the Spaniard's message had moved him greatly.

"Thank you, Rafa. Your message touches my heart and gives me a lot of encouragement," Alvarez wrote in his caption. "See you very soon."

This instance, however, is not the first time Nadal has shown his consideration for an individual with a progressive disorder. Last year, the Spanish bull took some time out of his busy schedule to meet a 95-year-old fan, who was suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

All in all, the 21-time Major winner has a very noble personality off the court and has always given back to both fans and personnel that have supported the game.

Rafael Nadal is scheduled to make his return in Acapulco

Meanwhile, the Spaniard is scheduled to play at the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco next. The 35-year-old is a three-time titlist in the Mexican city but did not defend his crown last year due to physical problems.

The reigning Australian Open champion will be joined by fellow top 10 players like Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini at the hardcourt event. According to reports, he is also eager to play at Indian Wells next month, provided he is in good shape then.

Edited by shilpa17.ram