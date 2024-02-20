WATCH: Roger Federer and alpine ski racer Marco Odermatt hilariously go unrecognized in enlightening commercial for Swiss telecom service provider

Swiss telecom service provider 'Sunrise' has dropped their new commercial featuring tennis icon Roger Federer and alpine ski racer Marco Odermatt.

Federer has been attached to Sunrise as their ambassador since the year 2014. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Zurich's Opfikan, the telecom company delivers internet, TV, and landline facilities.

Sunrise announced the Swiss Maestro and Odermatt's union for the new promo by dropping a trailer on Saturday, February 17. In the short clip, the duo were shown getting ready and exchanging texts to meet downstairs.

The company has now released the full version, which amuses and educates at the same time. The advertisement begins with a girl walking down a hotel lobby on the sixth floor.

While constantly scrolling through her phone, the girl takes the elevator. She is then joined by Federer inside the lift but she fails to notice the 20-time Grand Slam champion and keeps scrolling.

Odermatt enters the elevator a couple of floors later and is acknowledged by the tennis icon. However, the ski racer receives a similar welcome from the girl, who's still on her phone.

The trio eventually reach the ground floor and the two sportsmen exit the lift. Their entry on the ground floor causes a buzz, that finally prompts the girl to look away from her screen but it's too late. As she attempts to find out what has caused the buzz, the elevator door closes on her, and the commercial ends with a simple yet powerful message that reads:

"Life is full of surprises. You just need to see them."

The video can be watched below.

With the commercial, Sunrise apparently aimed to educate its consumers on the judicious use of the internet so that they don't miss real-life experiences.

Patrick Mouratoglou believes Roger Federer is the Lionel Messi of tennis

Roger Federer

Renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently likened Roger Federer to football icon Lionel Messi.

In a video message on Instagram, Mouratoglou compared the Swiss with Messi for his immense talent. Also, the French coach made another analogy where he compared Novak Djokovic to Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I was talking to a friend of mine, and we were saying that Roger is Messi, and Novak is Ronaldo. Why? Because Roger is pure crazy talent and he just needs to feel what he's doing. While Djokovic is the super hard worker that pays attention to every single detail," Mouratgolou said.

Notably, Mouratoglou has coached Serena Williams, Simona Halep, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune, and other top players on the WTA and ATP tours.

