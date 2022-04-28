Watch: Roger Federer discusses his love for hiking with Anne Hathaway, sings along to Britney Spears' "Oops... I did it again"

Roger Federer and Anne Hathaway recently starred together in a commercial for Swiss Tourism that went viral on social media. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is a brand ambassador for his country's tourism industry, and the ad with Hathaway was the latest in a series of high-profile campaigns he has been a part of since 2021.

On Wednesday, the former World No. 1 took to Instagram to share a special behind-the-scenes video from the shoot. Hathaway and Federer asked each other a series of casual questions in the clip, particularly revolving around their respective experiences with roadtrips.

The Swiss maestro revealed that he has always been someone who liked traveling, a sentiment that can be traced back to his love of hiking as a child. The World No. 41 noted that he often used to go on camping trips in the Swiss mountains with his parents, which predominantly arose from his father's belief that it would help him spend more time with his children.

"I loved going hiking. It's a childhood memory I have vividly. Early on, I was young and learned how to make fire, grill sausages and bring bread along... I loved it. And the summer in the mountains is terrific," Federer said. "You can forget about everything. My dad used to say, "When you walk, you talk." I think it gave him a lot of time to spend with his children and talk to them. I used to love that."

When it was his turn to post a query to Anne Hathaway, the 40-year-old asked her which three celebrities she would like to go on a roadtrip with. The actress picked comedian Sarah Silverman and singers Adele and Dolly Parton.

"I think Adele. She can both speak to me and sing. She's so charming," Hathaway said. "Then, Sarah Silverman and Dolly Parton."

Unfortunately, the Swiss was not familiar with who Parton was. After Hathaway did her best to explain who the legend was, Federer jokingly begged her not to ask him any more questions since he felt embarrassed about his lack of pop culture knowledge.

"Don't ask me any more questions please," the Swiss joked. "Why am I sweating."

The American let off the 20-time Grand Slam champion with one final question, probing him on what kind of music he listens to when on a roadtrip. The former World No. 1 disclosed that he likes to have Queen, Bon Jovi, a Swedish pop rock band called Roxette and the Backstreet Boys on in the background, as well as some Britney Spears.

"I sing in the car when I travel, but badly. I like to listen to Queen, Bon Jovi, Roxette -- a Swedish band," Federer said. "Backstreet boys, because why not? I think that's a singalong right there. A little bit of Britney Spears [too], I remember teaching my kiddies."

It was at this point that Hathway requested Federer to show her his singing skills, to which the 40-year-old surprisingly obliged. Although the performance didn't last long, with the former World No. 1 only singing one word from Spear's hit single "Oops... I did it again," it was enough to send the actress into an elated frenzy.

"You're the most fun! You did it! Oh my god! I can't believe you did it!" Hathway noted with amazement.

Roger Federer confirmed to play at the 2022 Swiss Indoors

Roger Federer has been confirmed to appear at the 2022 Swiss Indoors in October. The ATP 500 event is the second tournament the 20-time Grand Slam champion is guaranteed to appear in this year, following the Laver Cup in September.

The former World No. 1 is a 10-time winner at the tournament, having won the tournament between 2006-08, 2010-11, 2014-15 and 2017-2019. The World No. 41 will be the three-time defending champion this year and will enter the event with a protected ranking.

