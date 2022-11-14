WATCH: Roger Federer features in a question on 'Celebrity Jeopardy', participants fail to recognize the Swiss great

Roger Federer was mentioned in one of the questions on the latest episode of the famous game show 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' The show, hosted by The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik, aired the eighth episode of Season 1 this week and the Swiss tennis legend got a special mention.

Actor John Michael Higgins, comedian Joel Kim Booster, and Star Trek: The Next Generation star Will Wheaton were the participants on the latest episode of the game show. One of the questions on this weekend's episode asked the participants to 'guess the famous sportsperson' after showing a picture of Federer.

"Winner of 20 Grand Slam singles titles, this tennis great recently announced his retirement from competitive play," host Bialik quizzed the three participants.

Quite surprisingly, neither of the three participants could recognize Federer, despite being shown a photo of him.

This is not the first time the former Swiss player has been mentioned on the show or a version of it. In an episode of Jeopardy! which aired last month, Federer's retirement was mentioned as part of a question. According to the Sun, that particular question led fans to believe that the show was being taped well in advance as the 20-time Major champion's retirement took place in September.

The 41-year-old's farewell at the 2022 Laver Cup in September was one of the most emotional nights in tennis history, with his greatest rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic also shedding tears alongside him.

Novak Djokovic is chasing Roger Federer's all-time record at ATP Finals

Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic is chasing his sixth ATP Finals title at the 2022 ATP Finals. Winning the title would put him on level terms with Roger Federer for the record of most titles won at the men's year-end championships. Djokovic last won the title in 2015, and previously won it in 2008, and from 2012-14. Meanwhile, the Swiss maestro won the tournament in 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, and 2011. He last competed in the ATP Finals in 2019, reaching the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Djokovic is one of the strong favorites to win the ATP Finals title this year due to his superiority on indoor hard courts and his form leading up to this week's tournament. The 21-time Grand Slam champion will kickstart his campaign on Monday night against Stefanos Tsitsipas, before also facing Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev in the Red Group of the 2022 ATP Finals later this week.

