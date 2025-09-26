  • home icon
  • WATCH: Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal spend time golfing together amid reunion speculation as duo send their best wishes to Team Europe for Ryder Cup

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Sep 26, 2025 02:13 GMT
Laver Cup 2022 - Day One - Source: Getty
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal enjoy a game of golf (Image Source: Getty)

Amid speculation about a tennis reunion, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal recently teamed up for an outing on the golf course. As the two sporting legends tried their hand at a new sport, they sent their best wishes to Team Europe for the upcoming Ryder Cup competition.

The Ryder Cup is a prestigious golf tournament that has a similar format to that of the Laver Cup. The event takes place once in two years and pits professional golfers from the USA against 12 pros from Europe over the course of three days.

Recently, amidst rumors of a ‘Fedal tour’, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, two of the greatest players tennis has ever seen, ditched their racquets for clubs as they spent some time at the Pula Golf Resort in Mallorca. During their outing, the duo also sent their best wishes to Team Europe for the upcoming Ryder Cup. In a video shared on X, Federer said,

“Hello everybody from the golf course here in Mallorca, wanted to wish you all the very best for the Ryder Cup. Team Europe, we are behind you and maybe in the future you'll have a new player on the team.”
“I’m a very big fan of golf, so I'm going to enjoy it a lot, watch you guys. Yeah, I think it's going to be amazing, it's an opportunity to show your best golf. I'm sure you're going to try very hard, because we need to win, especially there in New York. So, all the best, we will be supporting you,” Nadal added.
This isn't Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s first time golfing together. Earlier this year, the Swiss star flew down to Mallorca to visit the Rafa Nadal academy, and the two tennis legends made the most of the trip as they enjoyed a round of golf with each other.

Roger Federer enjoys golf outing with Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud

Alcaraz and Federar at the Laver Cup 2024 (Image Source: Getty)
Ahead of the Laver Cup that took place earlier this month, Roger Federer welcomed Team Europe to San Francisco in style. The 20-time Grand Slam champion teamed up with the next generation of tennis stars as he enjoyed a game of golf with Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, and Casper Ruud.

Federer is one of the founders of the Laver Cup and he competed in the event four times between 2017 and 2022. The 44-year-old was unbeaten in his singles matches at the competition, and led Team Europe to the trophy in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

