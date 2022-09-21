WATCH: Roger Federer's 'badass' celebration after breaking Novak Djokovic's 43-match win-streak

Roger Federer has had many memorable wins in his illustrious career. While his calm demeanor on the court defined his career, the Swiss legend had some 'badass' celebrations too up his sleeve.

At the 2011 French Open, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic were involved in a tussle that would eventually go down in the annals of history as one of the greatest matches Roland Garros has ever produced. Federer, the World No. 3 and a 16-time Grand Slam champion then, stopped the Serb's impressive 43-match winning streak when he triumphed 7-6(5), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5).

A monstrous ace sealed the deal in Federer's favor and the reaction from the Swiss legend showed how much the win meant to him. He celebrated with a 'finger wag' and sent a ball into the crowd as they joined in the celebrations.

Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_



I think the reaction from Roger says it all.



Here, he ended Djokovic’s incredible 41-match winning streak, in the 2011 Roland Garros Semi-Finals.



The finger wag managed to be badass, while not arrogant. What a win. Was this the most satisfying win in Roger Federer’s Career?I think the reaction from Roger says it all.Here, he ended Djokovic’s incredible 41-match winning streak, in the 2011 Roland Garros Semi-Finals.The finger wag managed to be badass, while not arrogant. What a win. Was this the most satisfying win in Roger Federer’s Career?I think the reaction from Roger says it all.Here, he ended Djokovic’s incredible 41-match winning streak, in the 2011 Roland Garros Semi-Finals.The finger wag managed to be badass, while not arrogant. What a win. 🇨🇭 https://t.co/tenUs97ThZ

Novak Djokovic entered the 2011 French Open as the man to beat. He had won every tournament he played up to that point in the season, including winning his second Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, where he beat Federer in their second straight Grand Slam semifinal.

The duo, who stood at the summit of world tennis for years, embraced at the net after the match. Although Federer would go on to lose the final to defending champion Rafael Nadal, his semifinal with Djokovic will be remembered for ages.

"It almost feels like I have won the tournament" - Roger Federer

In a court-side interview after the match, Roger Federer went on to say that it was the best match he had played and that the win felt like he had won the French Open.

"I've trained a lot during my whole life for these kinds of matches," Federer said. "There was an enormous amount of pressure on Novak, and he really played well. I was just trying to put in a good match and get to the French Open final, which I'm obviously happy I was able to do. It almost feels like I've won the tournament, which is not the case."

The Swiss had an answer to just about everything Djokovic could muster that day, sending back shot after shot and waiting for his opponent to make mistakes - even though Federer finished with 46 unforced errors, five more than Djokovic.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far