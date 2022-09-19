Watch: Roger Federer's fans pay tribute to him in novel way to celebrate his 24 years of "hunger" for the sport

Italian pasta company Barilla took to its social media platforms to pay tribute to one of its global ambassadors, Roger Federer.

Federer announced his impending retirement from the sport on Thursday.

Barilla brought together some of the Swiss maestro's biggest fans to thank him for his extraordinary career.

"Grazie @rogerfederer for the great times. Prepare your racket and be part of the tribute. Drain your favorite pasta with it, and tag @Barilla to say thank you to Roger," the video was captioned.

Roger Federer became Barilla's global ambassador in 2017 and has been involved in a few memorable campaigns with the pasta brand.

At the 2017 US Open, the 20-time Grand Slam champion made a promise to a young fan named Zizou who asked to hit with Federer in the future.

Federer duly fulfilled the promise earlier this year in a video filmed by Barilla.

"I would like to thank my loyal sponsors, who are really like partners to me" - Roger Federer during his retirement speech

Roger Federer plays a backhand against Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon 2021

In his retirement speech last week, Federer thanked the "loyal sponsors" who have been with him throughout his career.

"I would like to thank my loyal sponsors, who are really like partners to me, and the hard-working teams and tournaments of the ATP Tour, who have always welcomed us all with kindness and hospitality," he said.

Federer thanked his fellow competitors for "epic matches" he will never forget.

"I also want to thank my competitors on the pitch. I was lucky enough to play so many epic matches that I will never forget. We fought fairly, with passion and intensity, and I always tried to do my best to respect the history of the game. I am very grateful for that. We pushed each other and together we took tennis to a new level," said the Swiss.

He then harkened back to his childhood, reminiscing about being a ball kid and watching players with a "sense of wonder."

"When my love for tennis began, I was a ball kid in my hometown of Basel. I watched the players with a sense of wonder. They were like giants to me and I started dreaming. My dreams made me work harder and start believing in myself," he added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far