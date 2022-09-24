Watch: Roger Federer shares a sweet embrace with wife Mirka for one last time in front of cameras, consoles his kids after bidding adieu to tennis at Laver Cup

Roger Federer's final match of his ATP career ended in defeat, as he and Rafael Nadal lost to Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock in their doubles encounter at the 2022 Laver Cup.

After taking the first set, the Swiss-Spanish duo lost the second in a tiebreaker before going on to lose the contest in the match tiebreaker. With the 6-4, 6(2)-7, 9-11 loss, the 20-time Grand Slam champion bid adieu to tennis after spending the last 24 years serving the sport.

An elaborate farewell ceremony was arranged for the former World No. 1 at the O2 arena, one that got the better of him emotionally. After holding in his tears for a long time, the 41-year-old burst into tears once the realization that he will never again play a competitive match set in, the same realization that also hit the rest of his teammates.

Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_ Roger with his wife and kids. Even his kids are crying Roger with his wife and kids. Even his kids are crying 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/4PczcgY21I

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and others were spotted crying their hearts out at the ceremony, a sentiment shared by members of Team World as well as the fans assembled in London to watch them put on a show. Thankfully, Federer had some emotional support to get through the moment, as he was joined by his wife Mirka and their children.

Achaar @t_achaar The rocks Mirka! Shine on queen The rocks Mirka! Shine on queen💃 https://t.co/RSIlaDYklC

Mirka greeted the Swiss legend with a warm hug, consoling him with a peck on his cheeks as he continued to cry into her shoulders. But when his kids came up to greet him, Federer took on the role of the consoler instead, hugging them and telling them not to cry. The 20-time Grand Slam champion's parents also made it on stage, staying with the former World No. 1 on the most memorable night of his ATP journey.

Tiempo De Tenis @Tiempodetenis1



Roger y Mirka



Toda una vida juntos.Roger y Mirka Toda una vida juntos.Roger y Mirka ❤https://t.co/HO8kBEeLLm

"To be not alone on that court for an entire evening, it helped a lot" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup 2022

Speaking at his press conference afterward, Roger Federer revealed that he had planned to announce his retirement a month earlier, but had to hold off on the decision as he did not want to call it a day without one final showing in front of his fans.

"The Laver Cup happened to be in this time of year. I was considering doing it a month earlier. We had long talks with Tony about it, as well. I just felt if I announced it, I had to be there," he said. "I couldn't not be there. I just felt I would be horribly unhappy about just calling it and nobody knows what I'm doing. I didn't want it to be that way."

Swiss Tennis @swiss_tennis Not only ‚Thank you, Roger‘, but also: Thank you, Mirka, for supporting him the way you always did and thus for letting us „have him“ on tour for such a long time! #CoupleGoals Not only ‚Thank you, Roger‘, but also: Thank you, Mirka, for supporting him the way you always did and thus for letting us „have him“ on tour for such a long time! #RForever ❤️ Not only ‚Thank you, Roger‘, but also: Thank you, Mirka, for supporting him the way you always did and thus for letting us „have him“ on tour for such a long time! #RForever #CoupleGoals https://t.co/TSPBKmrPRE

The 20-time Grand Slam champion further added that he had even considered staying on Team Europe as a non-playing member, since it would be a fun weekend for him regardless of whether he got to compete or not.

"But at one point I came to terms that even if I didn't play at all, still I was going to be around, and it was going to be great," Federer said. "I asked if it was not possible for me to be on the team, even if I'm not playing, just because I know how much fun it is with the guys, and it would be a fun weekend."

Nonetheless, the 41-year-old was happy he got to share the court with his long-time friend Rafael Nadal in his final appearance, stating that he thoroughly enjoyed the evening despite the bittersweet ending.

"That I played at the end, it was 50/50. Months ago I kept on telling Tony, looks likes 50/50, 60/40, 70/30. Honestly I was so surprised how well I was able to play tonight. So I just enjoyed it. It was great throughout," he said. "Like you said, everything of course helped. To be not alone on that court for an entire evening, it helped a lot."

