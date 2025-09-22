WATCH: Roger Federer has the time of his life with son Leo at Laver Cup as 11 y/o makes rare public appearance

  • home icon
By Ravleen Kaur
Published Sep 22, 2025 18:16 GMT
Roger Federer at the Laver Cup 2025 - Opening Night Gala - Source: Getty

Roger Federer, who is one of the creators of the Laver Cup tournament, was recently spotted with his 11-year-old son, Leo, at the eighth edition of the tournament. The 2025 Laver Cup was held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, US, from 19 to 21 September 2025.

Federer led a decorated career in the sport of tennis from 1998 to 2022 and won 103 ATP Tour singles titles, including 20 Grand Slam singles titles and eight doubles titles. Apart from these feats, he won two Olympic medals, one Davis Cup tournament competition and three Hopman Cup tournament championships.

The Basel, Switzerland native has four children with his wife, Mirka. The couple got married in Riehen, Switzerland in April 2009 and welcomed twin daughters, Charlene Riva and Myla Rose in 2009. After their daughters, the couple welcomed twin sons, Leo and Lenny, in 2014.

Out of his four kids, Leo attended the 2025 Laver Cup tournament day with his father. The 11-year-old was seen wearing a grey hoodie.

The 2025 Laver Cup tournament title was clinched by Team World, headed by captain Andre Agassi and vice-captain Pat Rafter. The lineup featured Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Reilly Opelka, Francisco Cerundolo, Joao Fonseca, and Alex Michelsen.

Team World also won the Laver Cup title in 2022, which was played in London at the O2 Arena and in 2023, played in Vancouver at Rogers Arena.

Roger Federer reflects on his role as a father and on the growing interests of his kids

Rolex And The Watches Of Switzerland Group Celebrate Rolex Testimonee Roger Federer - Source: Getty

Tennis legend Roger Federer reflected on parenting and how his kids are discovering their own passions beyond tennis.

"I feel like it's a very vital time to be around them and to help them, guide them, and obviously, let them also fly on their own. They do play tennis, and we ski, and we’re all learning to golf. We recently tried scuba diving. But the girls were never passionate about tennis, and I was relieved about it," he mentioned via People Magazine back in 2024.
The 44-year-old icon continued:

"The boys love their soccer. Leo is starting to show interest in getting serious about tennis. Lenny is much more creative, he’s very into drawing, reading."

Federer also heads the 'Roger Federer Foundation', which aims to help children in need in Southern Africa. The foundation also helps support the development of individual skills and aims to improve the children's situation over the long term.

