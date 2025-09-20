"So I'm a grandfather" - Roger Federer can't stop smiling in disbelief after finding out how kids today see people his age

Tennis legend Roger Federer shared his hilarious reaction upon discovering how the current generation views people of his age. The Swiss icon, one of the creators of the Laver Cup tournament, further reflected on the comical mindset of the younger generation, to whom he would be a grandfather.The 44-year-old concluded his distinguished career with 103 ATP Tour singles titles, including 20 Major men's singles titles, as well as eight doubles titles. Apart from these decorated feats, he won a gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the doubles category and a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics in the singles category.During a recent light-hearted brief interview with Overtime Tennis, the Basel native shared his amused and mildly surprised reaction to how the younger generation views people of his age.&quot;Unc? I don't know what that means. Not 44, I can tell you that. A bit older, I'd say 49. Who says that? The children. Okay, so then I'm a grandfather. Are you kidding me? You got me bad.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Laver Cup tournament is currently in the midst of its eighth edition at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Federer's management firm, along with the governing body of tennis in Australia, and billionaire businessman Jorge Paulo Lemann, created the tournament whose last edition was held in Berlin at the Uber Arena.The 2025 Laver Cup started earlier on September 19 and will conclude on September 21, and is competed between two teams: Team Europe and Team World. Both these teams include lineups of top-notch players, including current World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, World No. 3 Alexander Zverev, World No. 5 Taylor Fritz and others.Roger Federer reflects on the unique experience and significance of the Laver Cup tournamentRoger Federer at the Laver Cup 2025 - Opening Night Gala - Source: GettyThe recipient of five Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Awards, Roger Federer, expressed his thoughts on the importance of the Laver Cup event, as it gives a chance to the icons and players to relax and compete apart from their highly competitive routines.&quot;I hope the players enjoy getting dressed up and they like having good pictures taken of themselves as well, especially in a group environment. There is going to be banter, it also gives them a chance to get outside their tennis clothes, locker rooms, hotel rooms and actually go out and be a team in a formal setting. It is probably a good thing, to be honest,&quot; Roger Federer shared via the official site of the Laver Cup.Throughout his career, Federer has also received 13 Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Awards.