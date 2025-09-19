Rafael Nadal tells Alcaraz, Ruud & co to remember his timeless advice that made Roger Federer burst out laughing ahead of Laver Cup 2025

The Spanish legend, Rafael Nadal, recently shared his thoughts ahead of the 2025 Laver Cup tournament on the classic advice he gave Team Europe in the past, which had made Roger Federer laugh . The eighth edition of the Laver Cup will be held from September 19 to 21, 2025.The winner of 92 ATP Tour singles titles, including 22 major titles and 11 doubles titles, Rafael Nadal, competed in the Laver Cup tournament three times in 2017, 2019 and 2022. The first edition of the Laver Cup, which was created by Swiss legend Roger Federer's management firm, TEAM8, Tennis Australia, and billionaire investor, Jorge Paulo Lemann, was held in Prague in September 2017 at the O2 Arena.The 2019 Laver Cup edition was held in Geneva, in which Nadal represented Team Europe. During a lighthearted moment, the Manacor, Mallorca, Spain, native shared some advice with the Greek player, Stefanos Tsitsipas, which made Federer burst out laughing. Through his recent X post, Nadal shared,&quot;Good luck Team Europe 🔵! And don’t forget: “𝘼𝙣𝙮 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙚𝙧, 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙘𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙨.”! 😂😂💪🏻 @LaverCup 💪🏻&quot;In the video he mentioned,&quot;Just we need to be a little bit more clear with the finger. I didn't understand where you go. Just two. I didn't understand. Let's say no. Like this, you stay in the same place. You go to your place. And any finger you cross.&quot;The Laver Cup is competed between two teams, along with their captains and vice captains. Team Europe's lineup will feature Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Flavio Cobolli, Casper Ruud, and Jakub Mensik. Whereas the Team World will have Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Francisco Cerundolo, Reilly Opelka, Joao Fonseca, and Alex Michelsen.Roger Federer reflects on his heartfelt thoughts on Rafael Nadal's honouring ceremony and his legacy in the sportRoger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup 2022 day one - Source: GettyRoger Federer reflected his heartfelt thoughts on his longtime on-court rival, Nadal, and the respectful bond they formed throughout the years. He shared (as per the ATP Tour via TNT):&quot;[It is] respect as well from me personally towards Rafa [Rafael Nadal] and his family and his team. We played so long and so good and hard against each other. It’s amazing how dominant he has been here.&quot;He continued:&quot;He is so incredible, and I am so happy that he got the plaque forever, not just for a year or something like that. And I think it meant a lot to Rafa. So, I am very honoured that I had the chance to play against Rafa on this court.&quot;Spain's tennis icon was honoured in May 2025 with a plaque at Court Philippe-Chatrier, which features the number of his French Open titles, 14, his half footprint, and the trophy's design.