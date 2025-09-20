"Roger Federer's level is better than mine" - Carlos Alcaraz in awe of Swiss legend's golf skills after friendly Laver Cup outing

The current ATP World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, has recently expressed his thoughts on the golf skills of Swiss legend, Roger Federer. The duo, along with Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud, engaged in a friendly golfing session in San Francisco ahead of the 2025 Laver Cup tournament.Carlos Alcaraz, who has 23 ATP Tour singles titles, added a sixth major title to his rising stature in the sport by winning the US Open after surpassing his rival, Jannik Sinner, in the final round. For the eighth edition of the Laver Cup, which will be played from September 19 to 21, he is competing for Team Europe, whose lineup includes elite players such as Zverev, Ruud, Holger Rune, Flavio Cobolli, and Jakub Mensik.The Spaniard teamed up with Mensik to defeat Team World's Alex Michelsen and Taylor Fritz in the doubles category match with a concluding set score of 7-6 (9-7) 6-4. During the post-match interview with Sam Querry, Alcaraz applauded Roger Federer's golf skills, highlighting his ability to add finesse to all his actions.&quot;Roger [Federer] is pretty good actually, you know... No, no, I'm being honest. It is crazy that everything he does, he does with a great style. His swing is really beautiful. The level he has, it's quite good. I would say it's better than mine. His handicap is better than mine actually,&quot; he mentioned.In his next match, Alcaraz will lock horns with the current World No. 5, American star Taylor Fritz.Roger Federer reveals his take on the 2025 Laver Cup while highlighting Carlos Alcaraz's advantage for Team EuropeRoger Federer and Carlos Alcaraz at the Laver Cup 2024 - Day 1 - Source: GettyThe Swiss icon, Roger Federer, shared his prediction for the winners of the 2025 Laver Cup, while highlighting Team Europe's challenges and key advantage in having Carlos Alcaraz.&quot;West Coast can be a tricky place to play for the Europeans, as sometimes when they travel from Europe, it is far away and with jet lag, it can take its toll. Europe probably overall has the stronger team and I think the doubles is not as crucial this time around, both teams are about equally strong in the doubles.&quot; He shared via TennisONE App's Instagram post.He continued:&quot;So, it's going to come down to the singles, I think with Carlos Alcaraz on the team and ready to go, I give Europe the edge here in San Francisco to take it home.&quot;Alcaraz made his Laver Cup debut in Berlin in 2024 and assisted the team to clinch their fifth title, as per the Laver Cup's official site.