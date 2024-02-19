Serena Williams has shared her mantra with her social media followers on how to put on makeup correctly inside a moving car.

The former WTA World No. 1 was on her way to an undisclosed sporting event and didn't find time to do her makeup at home. However, she did everything in her power to make sure she looked perfect for the event while traveling in the car.

The 23-time singles Grand Slam winner also recorded herself as she put her makeup on. She later added a voiceover to the video to make it a rapid-fire tutorial for her followers. Williams first posted the video to her TikTok account, which was later shared on Instagram by a fan page.

In her voiceover, the 42-year-old briefly explained all the steps she took to look her best for the sporting event along with her mantra to makeup success.

"That's me adding my color corrector, followed by some Venti concealer, I love it. Highlight the areas that I need to do now. You have to trust the process." Williams said before breaking down all the steps.

Watch the full video below:

Some of the other products Williams used to enhance her look included her foundation, eyeliner, and powder. She also beautified her forehead and eyebrows, and contoured her nose to complete the process before heading off to an event.

Serena Williams recently received a variety of gifts for herself and her family

Serena Williams (L) and her husband Alexis Ohanian (R) at the Leagues Cup 2023

A whole host of gifts made its way to Serena Williams' residence recently. The diverse variety of gifts included two red outfits; one for her elder daughter Olympia and another for her second daughter, Adira River.

The outfits were sent to Williams by Jennifer Zabinski Events, a New-York based event management company. Zabinski, the company's founder was the brains behind the former tennis player's November 2017 wedding gala with entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian.

Nike, the sportswear giant that was one of Williams' sponsors during her playing days, also sent some presents for the family. The brand designed custom-made shoes for not just Williams, but husband Ohanian and elder daughter Olympia as well.

Each shoe featured the signature Nike logo in white along with the names of their intended recipients. However, according to Williams, the shoes that the brand sent for Olympia were oversized. Despite this perception, Williams remained thankful.

