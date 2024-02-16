"When did Olympia get so big??" - Serena Williams excitedly shows off matching Nike shoes and outfits for herself and daughters Olympia & Adira River

Serena Williams showed off matching Nike shoes and outfits that she received for herself and her daughters Olympia and Adira River.

Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was also a beneficiary as he received his very own custom-made Nike shoes. The 23-time singles Grand Slam title winner did not specifically disclose if her family received the shoes and outfits for a particular event.

The 42-year-old posted on social media to share everything she had received.

"Alright y'all, check out what I got in the mail. Slide." Williams said in her Instagram Story.

Next, Williams revealed an eclectic variety of gifts, which included a pair of matching red outfits for her daughters Olympia and Adira River, which were sent to her by Jennifer Zabinski Events (JZ Events). Zabinski was the brains behind Williams and Ohanian's royal ball in November 2017.

Matching pair of red outfits for Olympia and Adira River sent to Serena Williams by Jennifer Zabinski Events

Williams also received three pairs of custom-made shoes from Nike for herself, husband Ohanian, and daughter Olympia. Each shoe featured the name of the intended recipient along with the signature Nike logo. However, Olympia's shoes took Williams by surprise as she posed a question to Nike.

"Nike when did Olympia Ohanian get so big??? Thanks!" Williams asked.

Custom-made Nike shoes for Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and Olympia Ohanian

Serena Williams recently shared a body-positivity message with her followers

Serena Williams at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

A recent social media post from Serena Williams saw her posing in a bikini as she held her daughter Adira River in her arms. While the picture was adorable, Williams had an important message to share via the post as well.

In the caption, the 42-year-old encouraged her followers to love themselves just as she loves herself after becoming a mother for the second time in August 2023.

"Loving yourself is essential. I find that I have to remind myself of that self-love through all different stages in my life. Right now I love that my body is not picture-perfect. I love that I smell like milk - that milk sustains Adira (River) Ohanian." Williams wrote in an Instagram post.

The 23-time singles Grand Slam title winner also reflected on the bodily changes that motherhood has had on her, and how she is appreciative and not critical of them.

"I love getting to know a new version of my body. It is a change, but it's a change that has been well worth it."

