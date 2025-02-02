WATCH: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian stays true to his word and lets daughter Olympia cut his mullet

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian handed over his hairstyle reins to none other than his seven-year-old daughter, Olympia. With a playful spirit and a pair of clippers in hand, Olympia took on the task of bidding farewell to her dad's "gentleman’s mullet," a hairstyle that Ohanian had humorously embraced.

For those unfamiliar with the intricacies of hairstyles, the mullet is characterized by its distinctive short-front-and-sides, long-back look. Popularized in the 1980s and 1990s, the mullet has made a nostalgic comeback among celebrities and sports figures alike. However, Ohanian's choice to don a mullet was more about having fun and less about following trends, adding a unique flair to his entrepreneurial persona.

On Saturday, February 1, Ohanian took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his bold move.

"I’m letting @OlympiaOhanian cut my hair today. Goodbye, gentleman’s mullet," the 41-year-old wrote, acknowledging the end of his quirky hairstyle.

Later that day, Ohanian posted a video clip of Olympia meticulously trimming his mullet under the guidance of a professional hairdresser, all while offering words of encouragement. In the video, he reassured his daughter, saying:

"I trust you, Olympia."

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals how J.J. Wolf sparked his mullet transformation

In Picture: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, announced his plan to grow a mullet in December 2023, drawing inspiration from American tennis player JJ Wolf, known for his distinctive hairstyle. Ohanian made his intentions public on December 9, 2023, via X (formerly Twitter), sharing his decision to emulate Wolf's mullet.

"I’m growing a mullet for 2024. JJ Wolf inspired me," Serena Williams' husband wrote.

True to his word, Ohanian wasted no time and, just days later on December 17, posted a photo from a hair salon as he got his hair cut and styled into the signature mullet.

"Mullet loading…" Ohanian wrote.

J.J. Wolf has secured five Challenger titles throughout his career and reached his only ATP Tour final at the 2022 Florence Open, where he was defeated 4-6, 4-6 by Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The 2023 season proved to be Wolf's most impressive yet, featuring a Round of 16 run at both the Australian Open and the Shanghai Masters. He also advanced to the semifinals in Dallas and Atlanta, while reaching the quarterfinals in Houston, Eastbourne, and Washington. The American tennis player currently sits at No. 258 in the world rankings, with his highest career ranking being No. 39.

