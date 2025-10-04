WATCH: Serena Williams makes fashion statement in stylish pink gown, attracts the attention of Beyonce's mother Tina

Serena Williams received a major nod from Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, after she recently turned heads with her outfit as cameras flashed on her. She stepped out in a striking pink gown, featuring a crisscross halter neckline with cut-out detailing.Williams complemented the look with voluminous curls and minimal jewelry. She shared the look on her Instagram and wrote the following in the caption:&quot;Call me EXTRA because I stay poppin’- bubble gum that is.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnder the comments section, Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles was in love with the outfit of the 23-time Grand Slam champion. She commented:&quot;🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️&quot;Comments sectionTina Knowles (also known as Mama Tina) is Beyoncé and Solange’s mother. She's a fashion designer, businesswoman and a public figure. Serena Williams is friends with her daughter. The tennis legend has previously attended Beyoncé’s baby shower (&quot;The Carter Push Party&quot;), where Tina was present. Some rumors suggest that Beyonce met the tennis icon via Serena's doctor Kelly Rowland.Tina Knowles reacts to Serena Williams' mother-daughter milestone with Olympia and AdiraFrom one mother to another, Tina Knowles gave a shout-out to Serena Williams after the former tennis star started an important journey with her daughters, Olympia and Adira. She shares them with Alexis Ohanian, who is the co-founder of Reddit.Williams took her daughters to Niagara Falls in August, marking their first trip following a promise the 23-time Grand Slam champion made to Olympia. She wrote in the caption:&quot;A year ago I told @olympiaohanian that we would start an epic girls trip that would include the 7 wonders of the world, and there are alot of them! Natural wonders. Man made wonders. Ancient wonders. So we are going to do them all. We started with #NiagaraFalls … where to next?&quot;Under the comments section, Tina Knowles gave a warm message to this mother-daughter bond. She wrote:&quot;Such a great mother daughter journey❤️&quot;Apart from that, Knowles and Serena Williams were selected among Glamour’s Women of the Year in 2024.In other news, Williams has taken on a role as entrepreneur-in-residence at Reckitt Catalyst. There, she mentors early-stage founders, using the platform to share experiences of her own. Her Serena Ventures fund continues to back women-led startups. Moreover, Williams joined the ownership group of the Toronto Tempo, the WNBA’s first Canadian franchise, scheduled to begin play in 2026.