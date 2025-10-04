  • home icon
WATCH: Serena Williams makes fashion statement in stylish pink gown, attracts the attention of Beyonce's mother Tina

By Krutik Jain
Published Oct 04, 2025 04:03 GMT
Serena Williams makes fashion statement in stylish pink gown, attracts the attention of Beyonce's mother Tina.
Serena Williams makes fashion statement in stylish pink gown, attracts the attention of Beyonce's mother Tina. Credit: GETTY

Serena Williams received a major nod from Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, after she recently turned heads with her outfit as cameras flashed on her. She stepped out in a striking pink gown, featuring a crisscross halter neckline with cut-out detailing.

Williams complemented the look with voluminous curls and minimal jewelry. She shared the look on her Instagram and wrote the following in the caption:

"Call me EXTRA because I stay poppin’- bubble gum that is."
Under the comments section, Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles was in love with the outfit of the 23-time Grand Slam champion. She commented:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️"
Tina Knowles (also known as Mama Tina) is Beyoncé and Solange’s mother. She's a fashion designer, businesswoman and a public figure. Serena Williams is friends with her daughter. The tennis legend has previously attended Beyoncé’s baby shower ("The Carter Push Party"), where Tina was present. Some rumors suggest that Beyonce met the tennis icon via Serena's doctor Kelly Rowland.

Tina Knowles reacts to Serena Williams' mother-daughter milestone with Olympia and Adira

From one mother to another, Tina Knowles gave a shout-out to Serena Williams after the former tennis star started an important journey with her daughters, Olympia and Adira. She shares them with Alexis Ohanian, who is the co-founder of Reddit.

Williams took her daughters to Niagara Falls in August, marking their first trip following a promise the 23-time Grand Slam champion made to Olympia. She wrote in the caption:

"A year ago I told @olympiaohanian that we would start an epic girls trip that would include the 7 wonders of the world, and there are alot of them! Natural wonders. Man made wonders. Ancient wonders. So we are going to do them all. We started with #NiagaraFalls … where to next?"

Under the comments section, Tina Knowles gave a warm message to this mother-daughter bond. She wrote:

"Such a great mother daughter journey❤️"

Apart from that, Knowles and Serena Williams were selected among Glamour’s Women of the Year in 2024.

In other news, Williams has taken on a role as entrepreneur-in-residence at Reckitt Catalyst. There, she mentors early-stage founders, using the platform to share experiences of her own. Her Serena Ventures fund continues to back women-led startups. Moreover, Williams joined the ownership group of the Toronto Tempo, the WNBA’s first Canadian franchise, scheduled to begin play in 2026.

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Krutik Jain
