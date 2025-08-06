Serena Williams receives touching message from Beyoncé's mother after starting an 'epic girls' trip with daughter Olympia

Former women's tennis icon, Serena Williams, is currently on a girls' trip with her daughters, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Adira River Ohanian. The first destination of their Seven Wonders of the World trip was Niagara Falls, which garnered a heartfelt reaction from Beyoncé and Solange Knowles’ mother, Tina Knowles.Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit's co-founder, internet entrepreneur, and investor, welcomed their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on September 1, 2017 and got married a few months later, in November. The couple had their second child, Adira River Ohanian, on August 22, 2023.The winner of the 73 WTA Tour singles, including 23 Major women's singles titles, retired from her legendary career in 2022 and is now involved in her domestic life and business endeavours. She is now following her promise, which she made to her eldest child, to travel to the seven wonders of the world.Her recent Instagram post featuring the girls' trip to Niagara Falls, which is a world-famous group of three waterfalls, garnered a heartwarming reaction from Tina Knowles, mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles. She mentioned,&quot;Such a great mother daughter journey❤️&quot;Screenshot of Serena Williams' Instagram post featuring Tina Knowles' comment | Source: IG/serenawilliamsThrough her recent Instagram post, the four-time Olympic gold medallist shared,&quot;A year ago I told @olympiaohanian that we would start an epic girls trip that would include the 7 wonders of the world, and there are alot of them! Natural wonders. Man made wonders. Ancient wonders. So we are going to do them all. We started with #NiagaraFalls … where to next?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostApart from her notable achievements, Serena Williams is the only player to achieve a career Golden Slam (clinching all four Major championships) in both singles and doubles.Serena Williams reflects on her transition from being a player to a mother and pursuing her career with her daughterSerena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, with their daughter at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 2 - Source: GettyDuring her recent interview with Melinda French Gates on August 6, Serena Williams reflected on her journey of being a mother and an athlete.&quot;I had an opportunity to have a kid and to keep playing, and I think that transition was made a little bit easier because I traveled with my child, with Olympia, and we just did so much together. I remember holding her, putting her to bed, playing in the next morning in competition, and just going through so much with her,&quot; she shared. (13:15 onwards)Serena Williams won the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year four times in 2003, 2010, 2016 and 2018.