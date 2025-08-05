WATCH: Serena Williams shares her unbridled joy getting wet during Niagara Falls 'girls trip' with daughters Olympia and Adira

Serena Williams enjoyed a trip to Niagara Falls with her daughters, Adira and Olympia. The tennis legend jetted off for a Maid of the Mist boat tour, in an advert for Jet2.Williams, one of the leading faces of women's tennis, who amassed a record 23 Grand Slam titles and broke multiple records, has been spending more family time since her retirement in 2022. Besides managing business, brand endorsements and event appearances, she often spends quality time with her daughters, Olympia, 7, and Adira, almost 2.Recently, she uploaded pictures of their trip to Niagara Falls. In her TikTok video, she admitted that the tour was never on her bucket list, but she was enjoying it a lot, with Adira in her arms.&quot;I always said I would never, ever, ever get on the lady of the mist. But here I am.&quot;View on TikTokIn a previous Instagram post, the tennis legend shared a carousel of pictures from the same trip and revealed that the girls' trip was in the making for a long time.&quot;A year ago I told @olympiaohanian that we would start an epic girls trip that would include the 7 wonders of the world, and there are a lot of them! Natural wonders. Man made wonders. Ancient wonders. So we are going to do them all. We started with #NiagaraFalls … where to next?&quot;A week ago, the 43-year-old took her younger daughter to the court as her doubles partner, garnering a heartwarming reaction from her husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian.Serena Williams' daughters Olympia and Adira debuted in a Janie &amp; Jack campaign with their motherSerena Williams at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic: Day 7 - (Source: Getty)Serena Williams has been a fashion icon on and off the court since her early competition days. But this year, her daughters also stepped into the world of fashion with their first campaign for Janie &amp; Jack. The trio posed in a pink-and-white themed shoot.In an interview with People later, the proud mother raved about how her daughters shined in matching outfits, and expressed that it was a memorable experience for them.&quot;One of the sweetest parts was seeing Olympia's confidence in the director's chair with the clapboard, and watching her and Adira posing together in matching looks. It was my first campaign alongside both girls and it was such a memorable experience for all of us.&quot;Serena Williams held the No. 1 rank for 319 weeks and won a record 73 WTA Tour-level singles titles. She is also the only player to win a Career Golden Slam in singles and doubles.