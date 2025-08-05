  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • WATCH: Serena Williams shares her unbridled joy getting wet during Niagara Falls 'girls trip' with daughters Olympia and Adira

WATCH: Serena Williams shares her unbridled joy getting wet during Niagara Falls 'girls trip' with daughters Olympia and Adira

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Published Aug 05, 2025 16:28 GMT
Serena Williams and her kids
Serena Williams and her kids; Source - Getty and Instagram - @serenawilliams

Serena Williams enjoyed a trip to Niagara Falls with her daughters, Adira and Olympia. The tennis legend jetted off for a Maid of the Mist boat tour, in an advert for Jet2.

Ad

Williams, one of the leading faces of women's tennis, who amassed a record 23 Grand Slam titles and broke multiple records, has been spending more family time since her retirement in 2022. Besides managing business, brand endorsements and event appearances, she often spends quality time with her daughters, Olympia, 7, and Adira, almost 2.

Recently, she uploaded pictures of their trip to Niagara Falls. In her TikTok video, she admitted that the tour was never on her bucket list, but she was enjoying it a lot, with Adira in her arms.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I always said I would never, ever, ever get on the lady of the mist. But here I am."
Ad

In a previous Instagram post, the tennis legend shared a carousel of pictures from the same trip and revealed that the girls' trip was in the making for a long time.

"A year ago I told @olympiaohanian that we would start an epic girls trip that would include the 7 wonders of the world, and there are a lot of them! Natural wonders. Man made wonders. Ancient wonders. So we are going to do them all. We started with #NiagaraFalls … where to next?"
Ad

A week ago, the 43-year-old took her younger daughter to the court as her doubles partner, garnering a heartwarming reaction from her husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian.

Serena Williams' daughters Olympia and Adira debuted in a Janie & Jack campaign with their mother

Serena Williams at the 2020 Women&#039;s ASB Classic: Day 7 - (Source: Getty)
Serena Williams at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic: Day 7 - (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams has been a fashion icon on and off the court since her early competition days. But this year, her daughters also stepped into the world of fashion with their first campaign for Janie & Jack. The trio posed in a pink-and-white themed shoot.

Ad

In an interview with People later, the proud mother raved about how her daughters shined in matching outfits, and expressed that it was a memorable experience for them.

"One of the sweetest parts was seeing Olympia's confidence in the director's chair with the clapboard, and watching her and Adira posing together in matching looks. It was my first campaign alongside both girls and it was such a memorable experience for all of us."

Serena Williams held the No. 1 rank for 319 weeks and won a record 73 WTA Tour-level singles titles. She is also the only player to win a Career Golden Slam in singles and doubles.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications