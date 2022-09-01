Watch: Serena Williams shows off incredible sportsmanship, directs US Open crowd to stop booing Anett Kontaveit over close line call

Serena Williams might be one of the most competitive players to have ever picked up a tennis racquet, but that has never stopped the American legend from being fair on the court. The 23-time Grand Slam showed off this side of her personality once more, this time in her second-round clash against Anett Kontaveit at the 2022 US Open.

After the first two sets were split between the two, the World No. 2 was in trouble early on in the third, facing several break points. However, she managed to save one of those with a stunning forehand, one that barely touched the lines.

Like most fans in the stadium, Williams herself had thought the ball was going out, only for Hawk-Eye technology to indicate that the ball had grazed the sidelines by the very barest of margins. When the video replay was shown on the giant televisions at the arena, fans couldn't believe how close it was and responded with loud booing, directed unfairly at Kontaveit.

It was understandable in a way, considering the American's loyalists had thronged to watch her for one last time at her home Grand Slam and were, therefore, very vocal in their support for her. As Kontaveit struggled to get through her next service point, Serena Williams displayed her magnanimity by stepping in and taking control of the situation.

With a single wave of her hand, the former World No. 1 managed to shush the entire crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium, wagging her finger repeatedly to tell them that it was not Kontaveit's fault whatsoever.

Williams ultimately went on to break the Estonian's serve, racing to a 5-2 lead soon in the decider to take a giant leap towards securing her passage into the third round at Flushing Meadows. The 40-year-old then proceeded to break the World No. 2 in her final service game, sealing the match with a 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 scoreline.

Awaiting her at the next stage is Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, who beat Evgeniya Rodina in three sets to set up a meeting with the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Serena Williams returns for doubles at the US Open with sister Venus Williams

Serena Williams is playing doubles with sister Venus Williams at the 2022 US Open

Meanwhile, Serena Williams will partner with sister Venus Williams in the doubles category at the 2022 US Open and the pair will take center stage at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the night session on Friday. In their opener, the sisters are scheduled to take on Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova, both hailing from Czechia.

The Williams sisters are two-time winners of the doubles event in New York, having won the 1999 and 2009 editions. Overall, they have 14 doubles Grand Slam titles to their name, along with the enviable record of never being beaten in a Major final when partnered up.

