Sloane Stephens had a perfect start to Christmas morning as she was joined by her husband Jozy Altidore for her tennis practice. The couple was seen kissing after the American hit a perfect shot on her first try.

Stephens and Jozy Altidore got married on January 1, 2022. The couple were childhood friends as they went to the same middle school in Florida. They started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2019. On the professional front, Atlidore is a professional soccer player.

Stephens took to Instagram to share a glimpse from her Christmas morning tennis practice with her husband. In the uploaded video clip, Stephens can be seen hitting the target and celebrating by embracing Altidore. Their jubilation is met by the Stephens' team who can be heard laughing and celebrating in the background. The former World No. 3 acknowledged her team in the caption.

"Christmas morning doing what I love with my loves. So happy to be able to have the support of my team," Stephens wrote.

The video left some fans perplexed, as they could not figure out what exactly they were watching. The former World No. 3 ended the confusion by replying to one of the comments, shaying that she hit the target on her first try.

"Knocked the target over on the first try!" replied Stephens.

Life lessons and next tournaments: Sloane Stephens' QnA on Instagram

Sloane Stephens at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Sloane Stephens recently answered fan questions on her Instagram regarding her next tournaments and the lessons she learned in 2023.

Replying to a question about the life lessons she learned, she shared some wisdom with her followers. The 30-year-old recommended maintaining a small circle of friends and also offered some financial advice, advising against giving out loans to anyone.

The former World No. 3 also encouraged her fans by saying that one can achieve anything they set their mind on. Stephens also cautioned against the types of people who take advantage of others.

"People don't care about you, but they will use you until they get what they want. Keep your circle small. You can do it, whatever it is. Don't ever loan anyone money, you're never getting it back," Stephens responded.

Talking about the tournaments she will play, Stephens mentioned that she will start her year in Australia. The former World No. 3 is expected to play at the Brisbane International (December 31 to January 7), Hobart International (January 8-13) and the Australian Open (January 14-28).