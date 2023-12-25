Eugenie Bouchard and Frances Tiafoe react to Sloane Stephens' Christmas photo dump with husband ft. engagement ring

Sloane Stephens recently wowed the internet with pictures from her Christmas celebration, giving fans a peek at her engagement ring. The photos also caught the eyes of stars from tennis world, including Frances Tiafoe and Eugenie Bouchard.

Stephens took to Instagram on Christmas eve to post some photos of herself embracing husband Jozy Altidore. The pair can be seen standing close to each other in front of a Christmas decoration. Stephens' engagement ring is clearly visible in the pictures.

The romantic photos drew attention from fans and fellow tennis stars online. Frances Tiafoe dropped a comment on Stephens' pictures affirming the couple's relationship.

"Black love," Tiafoe wrote.

Source- Sloane Stephens' Instagram handle

Eugenie Bouchard's comment alluded to the ring on Stephens' hand.

"Your left forearm/ hand though," Bouchard wrote.

Comments on Stephens' pictures

Sloane Stephens married Soccer player Jozy Altidore on January 1, 2022, in a beautiful ceremony in Miami, Florida. Altidore is a professional soccer player who last played for Mexican First division club Club Puebla. He proposed to the American tennis player in 2019.

Sloane Stephens' 2023 season

Sloane Stephens at the 2023 US Open

The American's start to the season was less than ideal as she lost in the first round at the Auckland Open, Hobart International, and the Australian Open. However, she reached the quarterfinals at the Merida Open, losing to eventual champion Camila Giorgi.

The 30-year-old also reached the quarterfinals at the ATX Open, Texas where she lost to Varvara Gracheva. At the Indian Wells Masters, she lost to Sofia Kenin in the first round. The American then played at the WTA 125K Saint-Malo in France where she won the title. She then managed to reach the semifinals at the Morocco Open.

Stephens reached the fourth round at the French Open where she lost to 2023 Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka. She lost to Croatian Donna Vekic in the second round at Wimbledon. The former World No. 3 managed to reach the third round at the Canadian Masters.

Stephens also reached the third round at the Cincinnati Masters. At the Cleveland Open, she managed to reach the quarterfinals before losing to Sara Sorribes Tormo. At her home slam, the US Open, she lost in the first round to compatriot Taylor Townsend.

Stephens revealed that she plans to start the 2024 season in Australia at the Brisbane International (December 31 to January 7), Hobart International (January 8-13), and the Australian Open (January 14 -28).