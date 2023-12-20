"Starting the year in Australia" - Sloane Stephens shares her tennis update, Christmas plans, life lessons she learnt this year and more

Sloane Stephens recently shared an update on her upcoming tennis tournaments, her Christmas plans, and the life lessons she has learned this year.

Stephens engaged in a Q&A session with her fans on social media. During this interactive session, one fan inquired about her Christmas plans. In response, the former World No. 3 shared that she will be celebrating and spending the holidays in Los Angeles with her family, in the comfort of her new home.

"In LA with my family. Our first Christmas in our new house ❤️ ," she said.

Stephens was also asked about her upcoming tennis tournaments in which she will participate. In response, she revealed her plans to compete in three events in Australia: the 2024 Brisbane International, Hobart International, and the Australian Open.

"Starting the year in Australia 🇦🇺 @brisbaneinternational @hobart_tennis @australianopen," Stephens said.

Sloane Stephens reflected on the valuable life lessons she had acquired this year. Among these lessons, she acknowledged that people tend to prioritize their own interests above all else, often exploiting others for personal gain.

The 30-year-old also imparted the importance of maintaining a small and trusted circle of individuals in one's life and surrounding oneself with genuine and supportive people. She also offered a word of caution regarding lending money.

Drawing from her own experiences, Stephens advised against extending financial assistance to others, as the likelihood of repayment is often slim.

"People don't care about you. But they will use you until they get what they want. Keep your circle small. You can do it. Whatever it is. Don't ever loan anybody money. You're never getting it back," one of Sloane Stephens' Instagram stories read.

A look into Sloane Stephens' 2023 Grand Slam campaigns

Sloane Stephens had a rough start to this season, characterized by disappointing first-round exits from both the ASB Classic and Hobart International. As a result, she entered the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year carrying the weight of these

The American's performance at the Melbourne Slam was far from satisfactory, as she suffered a first-round defeat to Russia's Anastasia Potapova who defeated her 7-6(2), 6-4 to advance to the second round.

Stephens defeated the likes of Karolina Pliskova, Varvara Gracheva, and Yulia Putintseva to secure her place in the fourth round of the 2023 French Open. There, she faced defeat at the hands of No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated her 7-6(5), 6-4 to propel into the French Open quarterfinals for the first time.

At Wimbledon, the former World No. 3 suffered a second-round defeat at the hands of Donna Vekic, who achieved a remarkable comeback victory by a score of 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 over the former US Open champion.

Stephens had a disappointing outing at the final Grand Slam of the year, which is also her home Slam. She was defeated by Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first round of the 2023 US Open 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.