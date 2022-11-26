Watch: Stan Wawrinka hilariously orders Jannik Sinner to carry his bags for him after a joint practice session

Stan Wawrinka and Jannik Sinner recently participated in a joint practice session at the Monte Carlo Country Club under the watchful eyes of Magnus Norman and Darren Cahill.

Wawrinka and Sinner shared a light moment after their session, with the Swiss, tongue firmly in cheek, "ordering" the young Italian to carry his bags for him.

"Be careful with my nice Yonex bags please. Please take care of it, please," Stan Wawrinka said.

Sinner pointed out that Wawrinka could have carried his bags himself, given they were not heavy.

"But this is not even heavy," Sinner responded.

In response, the three-time Major champion merely remarked that he had more bags that needed to be carried by the Italian.

"Don't worry there's many bags," Wawrinka answered.

Their interaction can be watched in the tweet embedded below:

ericka 🌿🎾 @rubledever jannik sinner helps the elderly with their bags, be like jannik 🥰 jannik sinner helps the elderly with their bags, be like jannik 🥰 https://t.co/9Rffkck25q

"Ready to put in the work to start the year strong in Australia" – Jannik Sinner in a recent Instagram post

Jannik Sinner at the 2022 Rolex Paris Masters

Jannik Sinner took to Instagram earlier this month to announce the end of his season following his early exit at the Paris Masters. He expressed his desire to learn from his mistakes in 2022 in order to keep improving in the seasons to come.

"Ciao 👋🏼 it’s the end of the 2022 season on tour for me. This year has been my most challenging yet, a lot of things to learn from with many ups and downs. Focusing on the positives and learning from my mistakes to keep moving forward always remains the same," Jannik Sinner wrote.

He also expressed his gratitude to his entire coaching team and support staff.

"Very grateful to my team and partners, thank you to them for their support through the year," he added.

Sinner had, at that time, mentioned he would be taking a short break from tennis, which is presumably now over, given he recently practised with Stan Wawrinka.

"For now I’m taking some time to rest before we have Davis Cup in a couple of weeks 🇮🇹. Following on from that I am already excited for next year and to start the off season preparations with my team in the coming weeks. Ready to put in the work to start the year strong in Australia. The work continues, forza!" he concluded.

Even though the Italian had then expressed his desire to feature for his nation in the Davis Cup Finals, he was prevented from doing so due to a finger injury sustained during the Paris Masters.

“I am very sad to announce that I will not be able to participate in the Davis Cup finals,” Sinner said on social media. “I suffered a finger injury in Paris. Unfortunately I have not recovered and therefore I will not be able to be part out our team.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes