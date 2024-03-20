WATCH: Stefanos Tsitsipas cheers girlfriend Paula Badosa on during Spaniard's Miami Open 1R match against Simona Halep

Stefanos Tsitsipas was recently spotted cheering for his girlfriend Paula Badosa during her first-round match at the 2024 Miami Open against Simona Halep.

Badosa has had a string of injury related setbacks since the beginning of the 2023 season and most recently withdrew from the BNP Paribas in Indian Wells due to fitness.

The Spaniard took on Halep at the Miami Open in what was the Romanian's first match in over 560 days. After Badosa kicked the match off by holding her serve to win the first game, Halep won six consecutive games to clinch her first set since her return 6-1. The 26-year-old leveled the scores by claiming the second set 6-4 and completed her comeback by winning the third set 6-3 to eliminate the Romanian and win her opening round in one hour and 58 minutes.

Paula Badosa had boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas in attendance, seen in the Spaniard's box cheering her on. The couple have been dating since May 2023 and have been going strong since.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared some clips of the Greek cheering Badosa on from the sidelines during the match.

Paula Badosa will take on second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the second round. Stefanos Tsitsipas, meanwhile, has entered the Miami Open as the 10th seed due to which he has received a bye in the first round.

The Greek will take on the winner of the first-round match between Luciano Darderi and Denis Shapovalov. The 25-year-old will also be teaming up with Thanasi Kokkinakis in the doubles category. The duo will take on the Australian duo of Rinky Hijikata and Alex de Minaur in the opening round.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa competed together at the 2024 Eisenhower Cup

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa paired up together to compete at the 2024 Eisenhower Cup. The Eisenhower Cup is a one-day exhibition event where top-ranked males and females team up to play matches in the format of a 10-point tiebreak. A total of eight teams compete in a single elimination draw, with a total of seven matches played.

The couple kicked off their run with a comfortable 10-2 win against the all-Pole duo of Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz. The duo then blitzed past the team of Frances Tiafoe and Qinwen Zheng 10-3 to set up a final with the team of Ben Shelton and Emma Navarro.

The American duo cliched the summit clash over Tsitsipas and Badosa 10-8 to win the 2024 Eisenhower Cup.