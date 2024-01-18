Watch: Stefanos Tsitsipas and girlfriend Paula Badosa hit the gym together for post-match recovery after Australian Open 2R

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa are both in Melbourne competing at the first Grand Slam of the year. Recently surfaced videos on the internet featured the couple hitting the gym after their respective second round matches at the Australian Open.

On Wednesday, Tsitsipas beat World No. 47 Jordan Thompson 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2, 7-6 to advance to the third round of the Australian Open.

Badosa, on the other hand, defeated Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 6-3 to advance at the Grand Slam Down Under.

A Tsitsipas fan page on social media posted a series of videos that featured the couple working out in the gym together after their matches. Tsitsipas was seen riding a stationary exercise bike, and in another video, the pair was seen doing an exercise together.

Tsitsipas and Badosa publicly confirmed their relationship in June 2023, beginning with them mutually updating their Spotify profile pictures to selfies they took together.

Speaking about their relationship in 2023, the Greek told ESTO in an interview at the Los Cabos Open that he wanted to make the most of his time together with the Spaniard.

“I changed my life because Paula Badosa brought a bright light into it, and I did the same for her. I’ll be completely honest, I’ve never been more excited about the future, both in my private life and in my professional life. I really want to make the most of it,” Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Luca Van Assche in the third round

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 4 (Getty images)

Stefanos Tsitsipas qualified for the third round of the 2024 Australian Open on Wednesday, January 17. Tsitsipas was the runner-up in last year's edition of the Grand Slam, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in the final.

The 25-year-old kicked off his campaign in Melbourne this year by defeating Germany's Zizou Bergs in the first round. He then went on to defeat Australia's Jordan Thompson in the second round, setting up an encounter with French star Luca Van Assche in the third round.

This is the second time Luca Van Assche is competing in the Australian Open, and it marks his best run at the tournament. Last season, he was knocked out in the first round by Cameron Norrie.

Van Assche's 2024 Australian Open campaign began with a 5-set thriller victory over James Duckworth. He then defeated World No. 28 Lorenzo Musetti in the second round.

The 19-year-old Frenchman is currently ranked No. 79 on the ATP rankings, and this will be the first time he is facing off against Tsitsipas on the ATP tour.