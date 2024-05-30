WATCH: Stefanos Tsitsipas & girlfriend Paula Badosa, newly made-up, walk hand-in-hand at French Open after both make it into 3R

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa were spotted together again ahead of their respective third-round clashes at the French Open.

The couple has been in a relationship since the French Open last year and were frequently spotted standing by one another at tennis events. They also shared a joint social media account called "Tsitsidosa". The duo later unfollowed each other on social media and announced their split earlier this month, but reunited shortly after.

After reuniting with Badosa, Tsitsipas has expressed frustration with those spreading false information about their relationship. He was quoted as saying (translated via SDNA):

"We are together. I will explain why some people make up different stories about us. Not that I care, but I think people should not take it that way. Paula did not do anything wrong, nor did I do anything wrong."

Tsitsipas later expressed a profound connection with Badosa, stating that they understand each other. He said that he valued her presence and affirmed the positive state of their relationship.

"I realized that this relationship I have with Paula is completely different from any other relationship I have had in the past, I feel that she is my person and we understand each other. And that puts more value in everything I do and I want her by my side as often as possible. So yes, we’ve reconnected and we’re in good shape!" he added.

Ahead of their third-round clash, the pair were seen walking hand-in-hand in a video posted on X.

Tsitsipas began his French Open campaign strongly, defeating Marton Fucsovics 7-6(7), 6-4, 6-1 in the first round. The Greek then advanced to the third round by dominating Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(2), 6-4.

Meanwhile, Badosa also defeated the likes of Katie Boulter and Yulia Putintseva in the first two rounds and will face Aryna Sabalenka in the third round.

"So now we want to keep things a little bit more on our own" - Paula Badosa on her prospective relationship plans

BNP Paribas Open - Day 3

Badosa recently said that she wanted more privacy in her relationship and acknowledged the challenges of it being in the public eye. She said that even though they are well-known, they try to keep their personal lives more private to manage the demands of both their relationships and their careers. She was quoted as saying by Tennis Channel:

"I think one of the things that I didn't like or we didn't like is that it was very public, so now we want to keep things a little bit more on our own. I still understand that it's not going to be easy because we are two public people, public person, and people will ask, but we want to keep it more for ourselves because it's never easy to combine our careers to that."

The couple is gearing up for their debut mixed doubles match scheduled for Friday (May 31st) at the French Open. Badosa and Tsitsipas are set to take on Ena Shibahara and Nathaniel Lammons in their opening-round matchup.