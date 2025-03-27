WATCH: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa hand out pizza slice to her sister Jana’s boyfriend in unexpected exchange between their cars on highway

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa were recently spotted handing a slice of pizza to the Spaniard's younger sister Jana's boyfriend in the middle of the highway. The lighthearted exchange came as the couple were enjoying their time off following their 2025 respective Miami Open exits.

Tsitsipas and Badosa have embraced their breaks from competition, sharing some of the lighter moments they had in Miami. One such moment was in a TikTok video Jana Badosa posted, where the pair was in a funny and unlikely scenario. Tsitsipas and Badosa were seen handing Jana's boyfriend a slice of pizza on a freeway.

Tsitsipas, who was seeded ninth at the Miami Open, had a short campaign as he suffered a 6-7(4), 3-6 defeat to Sebastian Korda in the third round. Badosa, meanwhile, edged out Canada's Victoria Mboka 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(3) before beating 20th seed Clara Tauson 6-3, 7-6(3) to reach the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event. Here, she was supposed to play Alex Eala but withdrew due to a niggling injury.

Paula Badosa speaks out with heartfelt message following Miami Open withdrawal

In Picture: Paula Badosa during the Billie Jean King Cup Finals (Source: Getty)

Paula Badosa shared a heartfelt message on Instagram after her heartbreaking withdrawal from the Miami Open, admitting the difficulty of dealing with injuries and constant comebacks. Despite the setback, she remained determined to return soon.

"Hello everyone, as you know I had to withdraw from Miami and the upcoming tournaments. It's very sad and tough to deal with the pain and specially stopping and coming back every single time. Now it's time to go through recovery process again... Hopefully I will be back soon," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Her injury struggles also impacted her European clay season, as she was set to play the 2025 Charleston Open. The tournament’s social media shared a statement from her.

"I'm very sorry I can't make it this year. I have very good memories from this amazing tournament. See you next year," Badosa said.

Paula Badosa reached the semifinal (2021) and quarterfinals (2022 and 2023) in Charleston before. The Spaniard currently has won 12 out of 19 matches so far in the 2025 season, with her best performance being reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open.

